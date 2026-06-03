Nextgen Pathology Selects Proscia To Establish AI Foundation For Business Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National group positions itself as key partner for biopharmaceutical research, strengthening its role in precision medicine

MELBOURNE, Fla. and PHILADELPHIA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Pathology, a national group of general and consultant pathologists, has chosen Proscia® to drive its next phase of business growth. By adopting the Concentriq® platform, the group will lay an AI foundation for advancing its subspecialty services and positioning itself as a strategic partner for biopharmaceutical research.

NextGen Pathology was an early mover to digital, organizing its operations around image-based workflows that enable its team to collaborate seamlessly with sites across multiple states. In response to rising demand for its services, the group is making its move into AI with Proscia, the first vendor to top KLAS Research's digital pathology rankings across multiple regions in the same year.

“Proscia's bold vision continues to push what AI can do for pathology,” said Dr. Hadi Yaziji, Founder of NextGen Pathology.“We pride ourselves on bridging the old with the new, fostering trusted relationships while adopting the latest technologies. Concentriq will elevate our pathologists to focus on what they do best and grow the value that we deliver.”

Used by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, Concentriq also provides a foundation for NextGen Pathology to deepen its role as a strategic partner for biopharmaceutical research and precision therapy programs. This includes leveraging Proscia ApertureTM, Concentriq's offering that connects real-time insights from routine diagnoses to the drug development activities that depend on them.

“Pathology has moved to the center of modern medicine,” said David West, CEO of Proscia.“The groups that recognize this shift will define the next era of the field. NextGen Pathology is exemplary, combining deep expertise, a strong commitment to AI, and an understanding of the full impact of pathology on patient outcomes.”

About NextGen Pathology

NextGen Pathology is a national pathology group based in Florida that“bridges the old and the new.” The group pairs modern advances in telecommunications and digital pathology with a deep commitment to the traditional aspects of its work, building hands-on relationships among its members and their clinical colleagues. Its diverse team of veteran subspecialist pathologists, seasoned technologists, and experienced administrators brings a rare "breath of fresh air" combination of hospital pathology expertise and specialized command of esoteric biomarker testing and technologies. To learn more, visit nextgen-pathology.

About Proscia

Proscia brings enterprise-grade intelligence to pathology, powering precision medicine from drug discovery to diagnosis. Its technology is built for the pathologists, researchers, and laboratory leaders behind the most critical decisions in medicine, helping them to work fast, accurately, and at scale. Proscia is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and it was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

Sydney Fenkell

VP, Marketing Communications

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