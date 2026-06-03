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US Primaries Deliver Stunning Upsets, Historic Firsts
(MENAFN) Millions of American voters turned out across six states Tuesday, delivering a string of consequential primary results that set the stage for closely watched general election battles this November.
Iowa produced the night's most striking upset, as businessman Zach Lahn claimed the Republican gubernatorial primary, toppling Trump-endorsed US Rep. Randy Feenstra. Lahn will now face Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand in the general election. On the Democratic side, state Rep. Josh Turek secured his party's nomination over fellow lawmaker Zach Wahls, and will go head-to-head against Republican US Rep. Ashley Hinson, who locked up the GOP nomination.
In New Mexico, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland captured the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, defeating Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. The first Native American Cabinet secretary in US history, Haaland faces Republican Gregg Hull in the general election — a race that, if won, would make her the first Native American woman ever elected governor of a US state.
New Jersey yielded two notable Democratic victories. Former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett won the primary in the competitive 7th Congressional District, setting up a November challenge against incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. In the state's 12th Congressional District, former Army physician Adam Hamawy claimed the Democratic nomination.
In California, the gubernatorial primary remained too close to call late Tuesday, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra emerging as frontrunners, while Democrat Tom Steyer trailed narrowly behind. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass advanced to a runoff election in her bid for a second term, joined by reality television personality Spencer Pratt.
Iowa produced the night's most striking upset, as businessman Zach Lahn claimed the Republican gubernatorial primary, toppling Trump-endorsed US Rep. Randy Feenstra. Lahn will now face Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand in the general election. On the Democratic side, state Rep. Josh Turek secured his party's nomination over fellow lawmaker Zach Wahls, and will go head-to-head against Republican US Rep. Ashley Hinson, who locked up the GOP nomination.
In New Mexico, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland captured the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, defeating Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. The first Native American Cabinet secretary in US history, Haaland faces Republican Gregg Hull in the general election — a race that, if won, would make her the first Native American woman ever elected governor of a US state.
New Jersey yielded two notable Democratic victories. Former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett won the primary in the competitive 7th Congressional District, setting up a November challenge against incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. In the state's 12th Congressional District, former Army physician Adam Hamawy claimed the Democratic nomination.
In California, the gubernatorial primary remained too close to call late Tuesday, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra emerging as frontrunners, while Democrat Tom Steyer trailed narrowly behind. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass advanced to a runoff election in her bid for a second term, joined by reality television personality Spencer Pratt.
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