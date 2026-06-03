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US Sanctions Major Iranian Crypto Exchanges Over Claimed Financial Evasion
(MENAFN) According to reports, the US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on several of Iran’s largest digital asset exchanges, accusing them of helping the Iranian government bypass financial restrictions and move funds internationally.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated major platforms including Nobitex, Wallex, Bitpin, and Ramzinex, stating that they operate within Iran’s financial sector and contribute to activities linked to the country’s economic system under sanctions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US will continue targeting financial networks it views as supporting the Iranian state, including digital asset channels, according to reports.
Officials alleged that Nobitex alone handled more than half of Iran’s digital asset inflows in 2025 and was used in transactions tied to sanctioned entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). They also claimed the platform facilitated access to foreign currency via stablecoins, helping offset pressure on Iran’s domestic currency.
According to reports, the sanctions also extend to senior executives of Nobitex, freezing any US-linked assets and prohibiting American individuals or entities from engaging in transactions with the designated organizations.
The Treasury Department said the measures are part of broader efforts to disrupt financial mechanisms used by sanctioned actors, amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran and a long-standing sanctions regime dating back to 1979.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated major platforms including Nobitex, Wallex, Bitpin, and Ramzinex, stating that they operate within Iran’s financial sector and contribute to activities linked to the country’s economic system under sanctions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US will continue targeting financial networks it views as supporting the Iranian state, including digital asset channels, according to reports.
Officials alleged that Nobitex alone handled more than half of Iran’s digital asset inflows in 2025 and was used in transactions tied to sanctioned entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). They also claimed the platform facilitated access to foreign currency via stablecoins, helping offset pressure on Iran’s domestic currency.
According to reports, the sanctions also extend to senior executives of Nobitex, freezing any US-linked assets and prohibiting American individuals or entities from engaging in transactions with the designated organizations.
The Treasury Department said the measures are part of broader efforts to disrupt financial mechanisms used by sanctioned actors, amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran and a long-standing sanctions regime dating back to 1979.
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