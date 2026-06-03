Jacqueline Fernandez Pleads Innocence, Opts To Face Trial In Money Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and expressed her willingness to face trial before a Delhi court.

Appearing before the Patiala House Court, Jacqueline denied the charges framed against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and opted to contest the case on merits.

The court also framed charges of money laundering against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 14 others, with all accused pleading not guilty and seeking trial. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 16.

The development comes weeks after Jacqueline withdrew her application seeking to be made an approver in the case before the Patiala House Court.

The move followed strong opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had argued before the court that the actor's conduct during the investigation was "not satisfactory" and that she had failed to make a "full and true disclosure" in her statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA.

The federal anti-money laundering agency had contended that Jacqueline did not fully cooperate with the investigation and consistently failed to make complete and truthful disclosures regarding the alleged proceeds of crime generated by Chandrashekhar.

Opposing her plea to become a prosecution witness, the ED had further alleged that Jacqueline remained in regular contact with Chandrashekhar even after learning about his criminal antecedents.

According to the probe agency, Chandrashekhar arranged luxury gifts, valuables, and other benefits for Jacqueline using proceeds of crime generated through the alleged money-laundering activities.

The ED has accused Jacqueline of receiving luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar. However, the actor has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts.

The money laundering case stems from allegations that Chandrashekhar cheated the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of nearly Rs 200 crore.