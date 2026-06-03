Blockmaze Defines The Future Of Regulated Real-World Asset Tokenisation With Compliance-First Infrastructure For A $500 Trillion On-Chain World

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Backed by Finvasia Group, Blockmaze bridges traditional finance and blockchain through compliance-first infrastructure designed to bring trust, transparency, and legal recognition to tokenised assets

Dubai, UAE: Blockmaze, the largest regulated ecosystem for tokenised assets backed by Finvasia Group, is setting new standards by building the most compliant infrastructure to bridge traditional financial markets and blockchain technology in a way that has never been done before. Built to solve one of the biggest challenges in tokenisation-trust and legal ownership, Blockmaze connects digital assets with real-world regulatory frameworks through its presence across 45+ regulatory registrations, including Europe, the GCC, and Asia, with licenses across eight jurisdictions.

Designed to accelerate the adoption of real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, Blockmaze ensures tokenised assets are not just created, but legally recognised, compliant, and connected to real-world ownership across a global asset market estimated at more than US$500 trillion. This strengthens the tokenisation ecosystem, enabling issuers to bring assets on-chain faster, more securely, and with greater regulatory confidence.

Through its regulated ecosystem, Blockmaze provides ready-to-launch solutions for issuers, institutions, brokers, exchanges, and financial platforms looking to participate in the next era of on-chain finance. Built for compliant players, by compliant players, Blockmaze enables traditional assets to move on-chain at a time when the world is moving rapidly into the Web3 blockchain environment. More than US$2 trillion worth of assets could move on-chain by 2030, according to McKinsey.

Tokenisation and Real-World Assets (RWAs) represent the next evolution of financial markets by bringing traditional assets onto blockchain infrastructure. While the current crypto market is approximately US$3 trillion, global investable assets represent an estimated US$500+ trillion opportunity across real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, commodities, and other financial assets.

Blockmaze's growth comes at a time when the momentum to tokenise RWAs is accelerating worldwide but the industry continues to face a critical challenge – bridging the gap between digital tokens and legally recognised ownership. As governments and regulators worldwide build clearer frameworks for tokenised assets, regulated infrastructure will become the foundation for sustainable adoption.

Blockmaze is addressing this gap by embedding compliance at the core of its infrastructure rather than treating it as an additional layer. Through its regulatory-first framework, the platform enables issuers to build tokenised assets supported by licensing, verification, and connectivity with traditional financial systems. This foundation is designed to unlock institutional confidence and support the next phase of RWA adoption, where the future of tokenisation will be defined not just by technology, but by trust.

“The future opportunity is not limited to crypto. The larger transformation is bringing the world's existing financial assets on-chain. Current penetration remains extremely low, with only around US$40 billion of the US$500 trillion global asset opportunity tokenised today. While the technology to create tokens already exists, the biggest challenge has always been connecting those tokens to real-world ownership, regulatory acceptance, and institutional trust. This is the gap Blockmaze was built to solve,” said Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder & CEO of Blockmaze and Finvasia Group.

“The next era of tokenisation will not be defined by who can create compliant and licensed digital tokens the fastest. It will be defined by who can create trusted, legally recognised assets backed by strong regulatory frameworks. The world is moving fast towards a regulated blockchain environment where tokenised assets will need to be supported by licensing, compliance, and legal recognition to build long-term trust.”

Blockmaze combines regulatory-first infrastructure with the finality of blockchain to enable secure, transparent and verifiable ownership of tokenised assets – protecting both issuers and investors across the asset lifecycle”, he added.

Although blockchain technology has been around for more than a decade, mainstream adoption requires institutions, regulators, and governments to transition from legacy financial systems into trusted digital infrastructure, Tajinder Virk explains.

“The biggest challenge is not token creation - it is trust, legal recognition, and regulatory acceptance. Today, anyone can create a token, but the question is whether the token represents a genuine underlying asset and whether ownership is recognised and enforceable beyond the blockchain,” he stresses.

“A token representing real estate only creates true value when ownership rights are recognised beyond the blockchain and connected to the legal framework of that jurisdiction. Tokenisation needs to connect digital ownership with real-world ownership – and Blockmaze has been built to bridge this gap.

“We are future-proofing tokenised assets through legal compliance, transparency, real-time transactions, and blockchain efficiency to support secure adoption at scale.”

Blockmaze enables traditional financial assets to transition into the digital asset economy by connecting real-world ownership with blockchain technology. Unlike conventional crypto platforms, Blockmaze is purpose-built to enable issuers and institutions to transform traditional assets into secure, accessible, and compliant digital investment products. Developed through first-hand experience in regulated financial markets, Blockmaze combines deep financial expertise, regulatory understanding, and blockchain innovation to support the future of tokenised finance.

It has been built specifically for real-world assets with a regulation-first infrastructure, focused on security, compliance, and institutional adoption. Designed for issuers and institutions, Blockmaze is backed by a strong licensing footprint across key financial jurisdictions including the UAE, Europe, and the GCC. The company has built regulatory coverage through licenses and registrations across multiple jurisdictions, supporting its global vision for trusted tokenised finance.

Blockmaze is a Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure designed to power the inevitable tokenisation of real-world assets. It is not just another blockchain - it is a regulated financial infrastructure designed for a future where real-world assets can move on-chain securely, transparently, and with legal recognition.

About Blockmaze:

Blockmaze is a regulated tokenised asset infrastructure platform backed by Finvasia Group, focused on bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy. Positioned as one of the largest regulated ecosystems for tokenised assets, Blockmaze enables businesses and institutions to launch, manage, and scale compliant tokenised asset offerings across multiple jurisdictions.

The platform provides enterprise-grade solutions spanning tokenised stocks, tokenised CFDs, tokenised gold, tokenised real estate, and white-label tokenisation infrastructure, supported by integrated payment, compliance, custody, and regulatory frameworks. By combining blockchain innovation with institutional-grade governance, licensing, and operational trust, Blockmaze aims to accelerate the adoption of legally recognised real-world asset tokenisation globally.

Blockmaze operates across key financial jurisdictions, including the UAE, Europe, and the GCC, helping financial institutions, brokers, exchanges, wealth managers, fintechs, and payment providers participate in the next evolution of global capital markets.