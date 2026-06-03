MINILUXE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF OVER US$5 MILLION (~CDN$7 MILLION)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on the momentum of its unit economics, the Company successfully closes another private placement at a premium to market and with oversubscription

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Boston, MA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 13, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered placement of Subordinate Voting Shares (the“ Offering”), resulting in gross proceeds of over US$5 million, surpassing the Company's anticipated target of US$4.5M and upsizing its original US$5M cap.

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand platform focused on transforming the nail care industry through elevated and ethical self-care services and products. The Company's purpose is to empower and bring joy through mini-moments of self-care and self-expression.

With the successful closing of this private placement, a total of 8,879,308 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares were issued at a price of US$0.58 per share, representing a premium of over 100% to the current market price and reflective of management's confidence in the underlying value of the Company, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.15 million or over CAD $7.0 million. The Offering was completed with very modest dilution to existing shareholders, with the aggregate number of shares issued representing ~5% dilution on a post-closing basis.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to fund new growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes. Most recently, the Company released its Q1/2026 results that represented a 13th consecutive quarter of advancing the unit economics of the business.

“Our most important asset is our people – from our nail designers and waxing specialists in the field who empower us, to our clients who endorse us, and to our capital and operating partners who help scale us. We are pleased to have exceeded our capital raising target and with pricing that we believe is more reflective of our intrinsic value. But what excites us most are the people behind the capital – both long-term investors and operating partners who want to expand their ownership in MiniLuxe Holdings while they take on their plans to roll out more MiniLuxe studios,” said Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, and may be sold outside of Canada on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Subordinate Voting Shares in the subscriber's jurisdiction. In the United States, the Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's owned-and-operated studio services. For over 15 years, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and non-toxic products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice of nail care professionals. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 5 million services.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo Investor Relations,

MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) concerning the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the future financial outlook and anticipated events or results of the Company and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, acquisition prospects and plans, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects”,“budgets”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“outlook”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“prospects”,“strategy”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”, or“will” occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filing statement dated November 9, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Those factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Despite a careful process to prepare and review forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company bases its forward-looking information on assumptions that it believes were reasonable when made, which include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the Company's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, execution of the Company's business strategy, there being no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environments, future levels of indebtedness and current economic conditions remaining unchanged, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made). Any forward-looking statement that is made in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement.