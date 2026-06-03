President Tokayev Proposes Kazakhstan-Cyprus Economic Cooperation Roadmap Through 2028
Tokayev also put forward initiatives to establish an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and a Business Council, as well as to organize regular exchanges of trade missions.
The sides discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, digital communications and artificial intelligence, as well as the financial sector. Significant potential was also noted for expanding ties in culture, education, sports, and tourism.
“We have just held substantive talks and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to pursue mutually beneficial agreements, as we highly value the traditional bonds of friendship with your country,” Tokayev said.--
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