Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turktransplant Initiative Unites Nations Under Single Transplant System - Robb Butler

Turktransplant Initiative Unites Nations Under Single Transplant System - Robb Butler


2026-06-03 07:07:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Thanks to the Turktransplant initiative, countries are uniting into a single transplant system, Robb Butler, the Special Representative of the WHO Regional Director for Europe, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the presentation of the digital twin system for medical data.

Butler added that Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of digital health are no accident; they are the result of a consistent policy by the Ministry of Health and the country's leadership aimed at creating higher-quality and more accessible healthcare services for every citizen.

According to him, the development of the National Strategy on Health Information, the launch of the Health Information Center, as well as the standardized collection of data from primary healthcare facilities, hospitals, emergency medical services, prescription systems, and disease registries, have formed the foundation of digital health in the country:

--

MENAFN03062026000187011040ID1111204976



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search