Turktransplant Initiative Unites Nations Under Single Transplant System - Robb Butler
He made the statement at the presentation of the digital twin system for medical data.
Butler added that Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of digital health are no accident; they are the result of a consistent policy by the Ministry of Health and the country's leadership aimed at creating higher-quality and more accessible healthcare services for every citizen.
According to him, the development of the National Strategy on Health Information, the launch of the Health Information Center, as well as the standardized collection of data from primary healthcare facilities, hospitals, emergency medical services, prescription systems, and disease registries, have formed the foundation of digital health in the country:--
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