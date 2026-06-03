SMART Solutions CEO Links Logistics Chain Optimization To Comprehensive Market Interaction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The optimization of logistics chains requires a comprehensive approach, encompassing interaction among all market participants, the development of digital solutions, and the gradual implementation of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, Kanan Tabasaransky, Founder and CEO of SMART Solutions Group, said during the 2nd Caspian International Forum themed "Transport, Transit, and Logistics," Trend reports.

He noted that the main objective lies in boosting efficiency and eliminating existing barriers within supply chains, emphasizing that this involves systemic changes covering the entire process.

"We strive to eliminate all these complexities in the logistics chain that exist today, and it is important to understand that these are not separate fragments, but a single system where each element affects the result," he said.

According to him, a successful transformation is only possible with complete coordination among all participants in the process, as digitalization requires a shared understanding of goals and the synchronization of actions.

"We need the alignment of all stakeholders, and in simple terms, this means that all participants must have the same understanding of exactly what we are doing and why," Tabasaransky noted.

He added that digital solutions must simultaneously account for technological, regulatory, and organizational aspects, while also delivering practical value at every stage.

"You cannot consider just the product, or just the legislation, or just the mindset shift in isolation-it is always a combination of factors that must work together," he emphasized.

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