Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Right Bank Channel Of Azerbaijan's Tartarchay Set For Reconstruction

Right Bank Channel Of Azerbaijan's Tartarchay Set For Reconstruction


2026-06-03 07:07:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Tartarchay main channel and the left bank channel, starting from the Tartar-Sugovushan hydro-junction, were restored after the war, and reparatory work is currently underway for the reconstruction of the right bank channel, Ilham Guliyev, deputy chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Reclamation Service, told reports, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of a media tour organized by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) to the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara district.

According to him, reconstruction work on the right bank channel will be carried out once the areas are fully cleared of mines.

--

MENAFN03062026000187011040ID1111204973



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search