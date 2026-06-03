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Right Bank Channel Of Azerbaijan's Tartarchay Set For Reconstruction
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Tartarchay main channel and the left bank channel, starting from the Tartar-Sugovushan hydro-junction, were restored after the war, and reparatory work is currently underway for the reconstruction of the right bank channel, Ilham Guliyev, deputy chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Reclamation Service, told reports, Trend reports.
He made the remark on the sidelines of a media tour organized by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) to the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara district.
According to him, reconstruction work on the right bank channel will be carried out once the areas are fully cleared of mines.--
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