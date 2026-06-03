JD(U) Claims Achieving Milestone Of Over One Crore Members Enters Club Of BJP, RJD

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 3 (IANS) The Janata Dal(United) has announced that it has crossed the one-crore member mark as part of its ongoing organisational expansion campaign.

According to the party's national working president, Sanjay Jha, the JD(U)'s membership drive, launched by Nitish Kumar on December 6, 2025, enrolled 1,00,01,925 members by June 2, 2026.

In a message shared on social media, Sanjay Jha congratulated party workers for conducting the campaign down to the booth level and thanked the people of Bihar for their support.

He stated that the party remains committed to serving the Bihar family and meeting the aspirations of the state's citizens under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The JD(U)'s membership campaign is part of a broader organisational plan extending from 2025 to 2028.

Party leaders view the achievement of enrolling more than one crore members within six months as a significant step towards their objective of becoming one of the state's strongest political organisations by 2028.

The party's recent electoral journey reflects a notable revival. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the JD(U) won 43 seats and emerged as the third-largest party in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party secured 12 parliamentary seats, matching the tally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the JD(U) improved its performance substantially, winning 85 seats.

Party leaders credit much of the recent organisational expansion to efforts undertaken after Sanjay Jha assumed the role of National Executive President.

The membership figures also highlight growing competition among Bihar's major political parties. BJP is reported to have approximately 1.56 crore members, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has claimed a membership base exceeding one crore.

JD(U) now says it has crossed the one crore-mark, placing it firmly among the state's largest political organisations.

The party has scheduled a meeting of its National Executive Committee on June 21, where organisational matters and future strategies are expected to be discussed.

Reacting to the achievement, Umesh Kushwaha described the milestone as a landmark moment for the party.

He said the development reflected growing public confidence in Nitish Kumar's leadership and reiterated the party's commitment to the vision of a developed Bihar.