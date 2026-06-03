Israel-Lebanon Talks Resume In Washington Amid Deep Scepticism

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, June 3 (dpa) -- Talks aimed at ending the fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon entered a new round on Tuesday amid widespread scepticism about their prospects.

The fourth round of negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese government representatives in Washington was described by Lebanese government sources as a preparatory meeting ahead of more significant talks set for Wednesday.

Those discussions are expected to focus on a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon, the deployment of the Lebanese army in affected areas and measures to strengthen the ceasefire.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States, was announced in April and formally applies only between Israel and Lebanon -- not Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is not participating in the talks. The group regards negotiations as capitulation and has also rejected calls for its disarmament.

The delegations in Washington discussed the tense situation in Beirut's southern suburbs during Tuesday's meeting, Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said establishing a stable nationwide ceasefire was the main goal of the talks.

The negotiations were the "best opportunity for Lebanon and the Lebanese people," Salam said, adding that they could help bring a quicker end to what he described as Israel's "occupation" of parts of the country and allow residents of southern Lebanon, which has borne the brunt of Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah, to return to their towns and villages.

US President Donald Trump raised hopes of a de-escalation on Monday after days of intensifying hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said both sides would initially halt their attacks against one another. He also said Israel would not send troops into Beirut.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said the military would continue its operations in southern Lebanon as planned. He added that strikes on Beirut's suburbs remained possible if Hezbollah did not stop attacks on Israeli cities.

--NNN-dpa