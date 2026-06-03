IEA Endorses Law On Properties Of Absent Persons

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says the Law on the Review of Movable and Immovable Properties of Absent Persons has been published in the Official Gazette after being endorsed by the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the law comprises a preamble, four chapters, four sections and 31 articles.

The law will be implemented by the Directorate for the Review of Movable and Immovable Properties of Absent Persons (RMIPAP), operating under the Supreme Court.

Mal). Under the law, the directorate is tasked with safeguarding the properties of absent or missing individuals that are not under anyone's possession and are at risk of being usurped. The law also stipulates that if a property owner has died without heirs or any other rightful claimants, ownership of the property shall pass to the state treasury and the assets will be transferred accordingly. The MoJ further said:“Article 29 of the law stipulates that, in accordance with a court ruling, the directorate is obliged to return private homes that have been arbitrarily occupied by individuals or by official and unofficial entities, either before or after the Islamic Emirate's return to power, to their rightful owners or legally authorized representatives.” hz/sa

According to the statement, the law sets out the conditions under which the movable and immovable assets of absent and missing persons may remain in the custody of current possessors, the circumstances in which such assets are to be protected by the Islamic Emirate and the procedures for their transfer to the state treasury (Bait