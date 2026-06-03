Uzbekistan To Host 2Nd Regional Connectivity Dialogue In Termez

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The second Termez Dialogue on Connectivity between Central and South Asia will be held in Uzbekistan from June 4 to 6, bringing together government officials, international organizations and experts to discuss regional connectivity, security, climate change and cooperation with Afghanistan.

According to reports by Diplomatic Insight magazine and the online publication World News, the event will be held under the theme,“Peace, Connectivity and Prosperity: Building a Common Space of Shared Well-Being.”

Representatives of governments, international organizations, and research institutions from Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, Europe, and other regions are expected to participate in the dialogue.

Discussions will focus on strengthening regional connectivity, addressing security challenges, tackling climate change, and expanding cooperation with Afghanistan.

Alongside the formal sessions, participants are scheduled to visit the Airitom International Trade Center, the Termez Cargo Logistics Center, and several historical and cultural sites.

The dialogue is expected to conclude with the adoption of a joint declaration aimed at strengthening mutual trust, promoting constructive cooperation, and advancing sustainable connectivity between Central and South Asia.

The inaugural Termez Dialogue was held in Uzbekistan last year.

During that event, Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Afghanistan, as the“Heart of Asia,” seeks to play an active role in regional affairs and that the growing relationship between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and regional prosperity.

He also emphasized that Afghanistan, as a natural bridge between Central and South Asia, has consistently sought to play a constructive and proactive role in regional and international processes.

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