Ali Khamenei Funeral Planned In Tehran, Qom, Mashhad: Tehran Municipality

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A senior Tehran municipality official says funeral ceremonies for former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei will be held in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad.

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026, during which former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed.

Following the incident, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, was elected Iran's new leader by a majority vote of the Assembly of Experts.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported that Mohammad Amin Tavakkoli-Zadeh, Tehran's deputy mayor for social and cultural affairs, said preparations were underway for the ceremonies.

“The holding of ceremonies in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad has been finalised. We are preparing for a gathering of more than 15 to 20 million people in the capital,” he said.

He said Khamenei would be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, in accordance with his will and the recommendations of those close to him.

Tavakkoli-Zadeh added that requests from provinces across Iran to host funeral and memorial ceremonies were continuing and that the events would likely be held at the end of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

He said three days of farewell ceremonies had been planned, and that the funeral procession in Tehran would last at least 24 hours.

He further said:“Mashhad has its own special significance, as the eastern part of the country is likely to see the largest attendance from neighbouring countries. We expect to host visitors from Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh and Kashmir in Mashhad.”

kk/sa