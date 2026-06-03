Readybid Launches Reverse RFP Marketplace To Let Hotels Compete Proactively For Corporate Travel

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 2, 2026 12:46 pm - ReadyBid expects reverse sourcing models to become an important evolution in corporate travel procurement as organizations seek more dynamic engagement with suppliers.

San Diego, CA - 2 June 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Reverse RFP Marketplace, designed to invert the traditional hotel sourcing model by allowing hotel suppliers to proactively compete for corporate travel demand.

In conventional procurement workflows, corporations initiate hotel RFP events and invite suppliers to respond. While this approach provides structure, it can limit the visibility of new supplier opportunities and reduce competitive dynamics in certain markets.

The Reverse RFP Marketplace introduces a new sourcing paradigm where hotels can proactively identify corporate demand and submit tailored proposals before formal sourcing events are launched.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said innovation in sourcing models is long overdue.

“Procurement has traditionally been buyer-driven,” Friedmann said.“Reverse RFP flips the model, allowing suppliers to bring opportunities to the buyer.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, corporations can define high-level travel demand signals such as destinations, volumes, and preferred criteria without initiating a full RFP cycle.

Hotels can then respond proactively with customized offers, pricing proposals, and value-added services aligned with anticipated demand.

ReadyBid's dashboards provide procurement teams with visibility into inbound supplier proposals, enabling organizations to evaluate opportunities continuously rather than waiting for formal sourcing cycles.

For multinational enterprises, this capability expands supplier visibility and increases competition, leading to improved pricing and service outcomes.

The marketplace also benefits suppliers by giving them the ability to identify and pursue demand more strategically, improving engagement and participation.

Additionally, it reduces sourcing cycle time by allowing procurement teams to evaluate opportunities in real time.

“Competition drives value,” Friedmann added.“When suppliers can act proactively, organizations gain more options.”

ReadyBid expects reverse sourcing models to become an important evolution in corporate travel procurement as organizations seek more dynamic engagement with suppliers.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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