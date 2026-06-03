YMIN VHU Capacitors: Low Leakage Current Technology Solution For Automotive DC-DC Systems

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2026 1:02 am - YMIN VHU Series Solid-Liquid Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: A Low-Leakage Current Optimization Solution for Automotive DCDC Systems

I. Industry Background: Low Power Consumption Has Become a Mandatory Entry Standard for Automotive Electronics

With the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry, users are increasingly valuing vehicle range. Overall vehicle energy efficiency management has become a core competitive arena for major automakers. Low-power design is no longer just a bonus, but a mandatory requirement for automotive products to enter the market.

Currently, mainstream automakers have set clear limits on static power consumption in their automotive DCDC module design specifications. Power consumption optimization has also shifted from simply selecting chips and modifying circuit topology to the level of each passive component. Especially in DCDC power supply systems, the cumulative loss from the small power consumption of various passive components over a long period has become a core factor restricting the achievement of overall vehicle energy efficiency standards.

II. YMIN's Precise Solution: Addressing the Low-Power Consumption Pain Point of DCDC Systems from the Source of Components

Core Problem: Leakage Current (LC) is the Main Cause of Hidden Power Loss in Capacitors

When a DCDC system experiences excessive overall power consumption, it's often not due to problems with core components like the main control chip or power devices, but rather to the easily overlooked hidden power loss caused by capacitor leakage current.

Under vehicle standby and light-load operating conditions, when multiple aluminum electrolytic capacitors are connected in parallel, the microampere-level leakage current of a single capacitor continuously accumulates and fluctuates constantly due to ambient temperature and operating time, directly increasing the system's static power consumption and making it difficult to meet the vehicle's standby IQ parameters.

Core Technology: Nanoscale Dielectric Aluminum Foil Process for Strictly Controlling Leakage Current Stability

To address the problem of excessive leakage current in automotive DCDC systems, YMIN has independently developed the VHU series solid-liquid hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors, reconstructing and optimizing leakage current performance from the material level. Utilizing nano-level dielectric aluminum foil technology, this capacitor significantly reduces initial leakage current while enhancing its resistance to high-temperature reflow soldering, completely resolving the industry-wide problems of leakage current rebound and performance degradation after soldering in traditional capacitors.

Key Model Parameters

Key Model: VHU 35V 270?F (10×10.5mm)

Performance Testing: Long-lasting Durability + Wide Temperature Adaptability

Based on professional laboratory test data:

After undergoing 4000 hours of high-temperature load aging testing, the VHU series demonstrates stable capacitance retention and ESR (Equivalent Series Resistance), with no leakage current rebound or drift during long-term service;

Covering an ultra-wide temperature range of -55? to +135?, leakage current can be stably controlled across the entire temperature range;

Excellent consistency in all electrical parameters under high-temperature and long-term continuous operation.

Real-world testing data fully confirms that the VHU series solid-liquid hybrid capacitors not only have lower initial power consumption and stable long-term performance, completely avoiding the risk of excessive system power consumption caused by parameter fluctuations, but are also perfectly suited to the demanding operating conditions of automotive DCDC systems.

III. Selection Value Analysis: Small Component Investment, Significantly Reduced Overall Cost

Many customers worry that the purchase price of a single VHU series capacitor is higher than that of ordinary electrolytic capacitors. However, from the perspective of the entire life cycle cost of the DCDC system, choosing the VHU series is more cost-effective.

Taking a typical automotive DCDC module as an example, a single board is equipped with 6-8 solid-liquid hybrid capacitors. If a single capacitor causes excessive leakage current due to high temperature or standby conditions, leading to abnormal operation of the entire system, it will directly trigger the entire system to be returned to the factory for repair. A single return to the factory includes manual inspection, component replacement, aging testing, logistics and transportation, and production line downtime losses, with costs often ranging from hundreds to thousands of yuan.

Yongming's VHU series capacitors, utilizing nano-level dielectric aluminum foil technology, offer excellent leakage current control and long-term stable operation, eliminating sudden power consumption spikes and parameter exceeding limits at the source, and completely avoiding the risk of entire systems being returned to the factory.

Integrating the VHU series into the entire board only increases the cost of a few components, yet saves hundreds or even thousands of dollars in after-sales return expenses. Simultaneously, the products undergo rigorous long-term high-temperature and wide-temperature-range testing, resulting in extremely low quality risks in mass production, safeguarding the company's product reputation and market delivery credibility.

In summary, the VHU series is not an expensive capacitor, but a high-performance, cost-effective option that comprehensively locks in overall system quality and avoids after-sales losses with extremely low component premiums.

IV. Solution Implementation Verification: Precise Component Replacement Easily Overcomes DCDC Power Consumption Bottlenecks

Application Scenarios: In many mainstream new energy vehicle 3.0 EV platform and DMI hybrid DCDC system projects, numerous automakers have encountered the same problem: the static power consumption of the entire system exceeds the 240?A threshold, failing to meet vehicle energy efficiency standards.

Optimization Solution: Without modifying the original circuit architecture and PCB design, the key circuit capacitors of the DCDC converter are directly replaced with VHU 35V 270?F (10×10.5mm) capacitors with the same pin specifications.

Implementation Results: The replacement and optimization achieved three major improvements:

* Significantly reduced overall system power consumption, stably controlled within the 240?A compliance threshold;

* Significantly narrowed power consumption fluctuations, resulting in a comprehensive upgrade in the stability of the DCDC system;

* Rapidly meeting vehicle energy consumption design standards, shortening the project development and verification cycle.

Real-world case studies fully demonstrate that: without redesigning the system, simply upgrading key capacitor components can easily overcome the power consumption bottleneck of automotive DCDC converters, while fundamentally avoiding after-sales return issues caused by excessive power consumption.

V. Conclusion: Automotive-Grade Certification Enables Large-Scale Selection of Automotive DC-DC Capacitors

Yongming's VHU series solid-liquid hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors, with their core advantages of ultra-low leakage current and high stability under all operating conditions, help automotive DC-DC converters go from single-parameter optimization to system performance breakthroughs, laying a solid hardware foundation for vehicle energy efficiency compliance.

The products have strictly passed the authoritative AEC-Q200 automotive-grade certification and meet global environmental standards such as RoHS, REACH, and ELV, fully adapting to the stringent automotive operating environment and global market access requirements.