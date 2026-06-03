Mexican-American Texans Face Higher Gum Disease Risks, Experts Say

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2026 1:19 am - University Periodontal Associates highlights factors contributing to elevated periodontal disease risks among Mexican-American Texans and shares practical steps families can take to protect their oral health.

HOUSTON, Texas - Periodontal disease remains one of the most common chronic health conditions affecting adults in the United States, but research continues to show that certain populations experience a disproportionately higher burden of severe gum disease. Among them, Mexican-American communities in Texas face elevated risks due to a combination of health, socioeconomic, and access-to-care factors that can contribute to the progression of periodontal disease if left unaddressed.

As awareness of oral-systemic health connections continues to grow, dental specialists are encouraging families to take a proactive approach to gum health through preventive care, early intervention, and regular periodontal evaluations.

University Periodontal Associates, a leading periodontal practice in Houston, is drawing attention to the importance of recognizing risk factors that may increase susceptibility to advanced gum disease and the steps families can take to reduce those risks.

Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, begins when plaque and bacteria accumulate around the teeth and beneath the gumline. In its early stages, symptoms may include redness, swelling, tenderness, or bleeding gums. Without proper treatment, the condition can progress to periodontitis, leading to gum recession, bone loss, tooth mobility, and even tooth loss.

According to periodontal experts, multiple factors may contribute to higher rates of severe gum disease within Mexican-American populations. These factors can include limited access to preventive dental care, lower rates of routine dental visits, chronic health conditions such as diabetes, language barriers, healthcare disparities, and a lack of awareness regarding the early warning signs of periodontal disease.

Texas continues to experience significant growth in its Hispanic population, making oral health education and access to specialized periodontal care increasingly important. Because gum disease often develops gradually and may not cause significant discomfort in its early stages, many individuals remain unaware that they have an active infection until substantial damage has already occurred.

Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo of University Periodontal Associates notes that early detection remains one of the most effective tools for preventing long-term complications.

"Periodontal disease is highly treatable when identified early," said Dr. Di Matteo. "The challenge is that many patients do not realize they have gum disease until symptoms become more advanced. Regular periodontal evaluations can help detect problems before irreversible damage occurs and allow patients to preserve their natural teeth and oral health."

Research has also established strong connections between gum disease and systemic health conditions. Individuals with uncontrolled diabetes often face a greater risk of periodontal disease, while chronic gum inflammation may make blood sugar management more difficult. Cardiovascular disease, respiratory conditions, and adverse pregnancy outcomes have also been associated with poor periodontal health.

For families concerned about their risk, dental professionals recommend several practical preventive measures:

Schedule routine dental and periodontal examinations.

Brush thoroughly at least twice daily using proper techniques.

Floss or clean between teeth every day.

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels when managing diabetes.

Avoid tobacco products, which significantly increase periodontal disease risk.

Seek professional evaluation promptly if symptoms such as bleeding gums, bad breath, gum recession, or loose teeth occur.

Preventive care is especially important because severe gum disease can often be avoided when patients receive appropriate treatment during the earliest stages of infection. Professional cleanings, periodontal maintenance visits, and individualized treatment plans can help reduce inflammation and protect the supporting structures that keep teeth healthy and functional.

As a trusted periodontist in Houston, University Periodontal Associates remains committed to educating patients about the importance of gum health and helping individuals understand how periodontal disease can affect both oral and overall wellness. The practice believes that increased awareness, combined with access to specialized periodontal care, can play a meaningful role in reducing the burden of severe gum disease within local communities.

With periodontal disease affecting millions of Americans each year, healthcare professionals continue to emphasize that prevention, education, and timely treatment remain the most effective strategies for protecting long-term oral health.

About University Periodontal Associates

University Periodontal Associates is a premier periodontal practice serving Houston and surrounding communities. Led by Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo, the practice specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal disease, as well as advanced procedures designed to restore and maintain oral health. Through a patient-centered approach and evidence-based care, University Periodontal Associates helps patients achieve healthier gums and lasting smiles.

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Source: Findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), and peer-reviewed periodontal health studies examining disparities in gum disease prevalence and risk factors among Hispanic and Mexican-American populations in the United States.