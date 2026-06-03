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Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Decrees On Social Issues Of Idps Signed In 2004-2019

Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Decrees On Social Issues Of Idps Signed In 2004-2019


2026-06-03 05:07:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The President of Azerbaijan signed 75 decrees from 2004 through 2019 to address the social problems of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and 11 laws were adopted by the parliament, Chairman of the Labour and Social Policy Committee, Musa Guliyev, said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on labor and social policy, human rights, legal policy, and state building, Trend reports.

He noted that during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, 121 new settlements and residential complexes consisting of high-rise buildings had been built and commissioned to improve the housing and living conditions of internally displaced persons. The housing and living conditions of more than 62,000 IDP families, that is, more than 300,000 IDPs, have been improved.

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