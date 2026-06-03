Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Decrees On Social Issues Of Idps Signed In 2004-2019
He noted that during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, 121 new settlements and residential complexes consisting of high-rise buildings had been built and commissioned to improve the housing and living conditions of internally displaced persons. The housing and living conditions of more than 62,000 IDP families, that is, more than 300,000 IDPs, have been improved.--
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