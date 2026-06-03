Ukraine's Foreign Minister Calls For Calm In Historical Disputes With Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The minister said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha stressed that escalation between Ukraine and Poland brings no benefit either to Ukrainians or to Poles.

The minister noted that over nearly two years, it has been possible to restore constructive dialogue between Ukraine and Poland: to unblock searches and exhumations, to carry out reburials of victims, as well as to resume the work of the Congress of Historians, transitioning the discussion of difficult chapters in our shared history into the realm of professional, scientifically objective debate. This has contributed to dialogue on sensitive issues and better mutual understanding between the sides. Sybiha stressed that this is "absolutely the right approach, rooted in mutual respect, acknowledgment, and honesty."

"We must not undermine it or spin the flywheel of hatred. This is especially true now, as the threat from our historic enemy, Russia, once again looms over all of us – Ukrainians, Poles, and other Europeans alike. We cannot forget that fighting each other will lead us to the edge of the abyss," Sybiha said.

Lublin removes Ukrainian flag from city hall after Ukrainian unit named in honor of UPA heroes

He stressed the need to realize this, lower the emotional temperature, leave the shared history to the expertise of historians, and focus together on what matters most: "countering the common enemy, strengthening our European security, and defending the free future of our nations."

The minister also noted that the name of a military unit was the choice of Ukrainian military personnel, who deserve unconditional respect, because today it is precisely they who hold the frontline and the defense of all Europe from the Russian threat and pay the highest price for it.

"I know for certain that our military had absolutely no anti-Polish intent. For them, it was about honoring those who, similarly many years ago, fought against imperial Moscow, Bolshevik-communist occupation, and repression," Sybiha said.

In this context, he recalled that Ukraine, just like Poland, went to its independence through hard work and struggle – following its own path.

"We are grateful to Poland for its leadership in supporting Ukraine during this terrible time of war. We are committed to discussing all issues, including the most difficult ones, in a spirit of mutual understanding and openness. I call for dialogue and the strengthening of our relations in line with our security priorities and the prosperous future of our nations," Sybiha said.

On May 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky granted the honorary title "Heroes of the UPA" to the Special Operations Center "North" of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this decision.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi stated that the history of the Polish and Ukrainian peoples contains both glorious and tragic pages, but honoring the UPA heroes did not have an anti-Polish subtext.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko and Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz discussed public perceptions in Ukraine and Poland regarding the naming of a Ukrainian Special Operations Forces unit after the "Heroes of the UPA."