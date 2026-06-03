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Over Twenty Killed in New Delhi Hotel Fire
(MENAFN) Up to 21 people were killed and more than 35 others rescued Wednesday after a devastating fire tore through a hotel in New Delhi, India, local media reported.
Those rescued were admitted across three separate hospitals, a fire department official confirmed. The blaze ignited on the ground floor of the Micasa Inn in the Malviya Nagar area before rapidly consuming the building's upper floors, the official added.
Sources pointed to illegal construction as a critical factor behind the catastrophic death toll, alleging the hotel had been built well beyond its permitted limits.
"Only six rooms were allowed, but nearly 25 rooms were illegally built inside the multi-story building. There was no adequate exit from the hotel, and people ran up the stairs to save themselves. Victims were seen jumping out of the hotel building," said one eyewitness.
With no adequate emergency exits, trapped guests faced an impossible choice — flee upward through smoke-filled stairwells or leap from the building entirely.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences over the loss of lives in a post on X.
Authorities have yet to announce formal arrests, though the revelations surrounding the building's unauthorized expansion are likely to intensify scrutiny of fire safety enforcement and construction oversight across New Delhi's hospitality sector.
Those rescued were admitted across three separate hospitals, a fire department official confirmed. The blaze ignited on the ground floor of the Micasa Inn in the Malviya Nagar area before rapidly consuming the building's upper floors, the official added.
Sources pointed to illegal construction as a critical factor behind the catastrophic death toll, alleging the hotel had been built well beyond its permitted limits.
"Only six rooms were allowed, but nearly 25 rooms were illegally built inside the multi-story building. There was no adequate exit from the hotel, and people ran up the stairs to save themselves. Victims were seen jumping out of the hotel building," said one eyewitness.
With no adequate emergency exits, trapped guests faced an impossible choice — flee upward through smoke-filled stairwells or leap from the building entirely.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences over the loss of lives in a post on X.
Authorities have yet to announce formal arrests, though the revelations surrounding the building's unauthorized expansion are likely to intensify scrutiny of fire safety enforcement and construction oversight across New Delhi's hospitality sector.
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