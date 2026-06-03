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UN Adds Israel to Sexual Violence Blacklist, Sparking Diplomatic Fallout
(MENAFN) According to reports, a new diplomatic dispute has emerged after the United Nations included Israel on its blacklist for conflict-related sexual violence, triggering a strong response from Israel and further straining relations with the UN amid the ongoing Gaza war.
The designation appears in the UN Secretary-General’s annual report on conflict-related sexual violence. It marks the first time Israel has been added to the list, a development that UN officials say reflects documented patterns and incidents recorded in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The report notes that despite earlier warnings issued by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, “incidents and patterns of sexual violence continued to be documented by the United Nations” in the occupied Palestinian territories. It also states that UN investigators encountered “continued denial of access” from Israeli authorities.
According to the document, “In 2025, patterns of sexual violence against Palestinians detained in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory continued to be documented,” and it attributes responsibility to members of the Israeli military, security forces, and prison services.
Israel rejected the findings immediately, describing the decision as “shameful and absurd,” arguing that it places Israel and Hamas—already listed—on the same level.
Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon dismissed the report, accusing the UN Secretary-General of advancing what he called “false allegations against Israel,” and announcing that Israel would suspend cooperation with Guterres’s office, stating, “We are done with this secretary-general,” according to reports.
The decision has intensified tensions between Israel and the United Nations at a time when international scrutiny of the Gaza conflict is increasing, particularly regarding allegations related to detention conditions and the treatment of Palestinians.
The designation appears in the UN Secretary-General’s annual report on conflict-related sexual violence. It marks the first time Israel has been added to the list, a development that UN officials say reflects documented patterns and incidents recorded in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The report notes that despite earlier warnings issued by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, “incidents and patterns of sexual violence continued to be documented by the United Nations” in the occupied Palestinian territories. It also states that UN investigators encountered “continued denial of access” from Israeli authorities.
According to the document, “In 2025, patterns of sexual violence against Palestinians detained in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory continued to be documented,” and it attributes responsibility to members of the Israeli military, security forces, and prison services.
Israel rejected the findings immediately, describing the decision as “shameful and absurd,” arguing that it places Israel and Hamas—already listed—on the same level.
Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon dismissed the report, accusing the UN Secretary-General of advancing what he called “false allegations against Israel,” and announcing that Israel would suspend cooperation with Guterres’s office, stating, “We are done with this secretary-general,” according to reports.
The decision has intensified tensions between Israel and the United Nations at a time when international scrutiny of the Gaza conflict is increasing, particularly regarding allegations related to detention conditions and the treatment of Palestinians.
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