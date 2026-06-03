Delhi Police Register Culpable Homicide Case In Malviya Nagar Fire Incident

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police has registered a case under the culpable homicide section and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the Malviya Nagar fire incident, in which 21 people have lost their lives.

Additionally, according to sources, the hotel owner has been identified as one Lokesh Bajaj.

Sources also mentioned that three partners are involved in the hotel's operations, and they also own several other hotels and guest houses across the city.

The police and other investigative agencies are examining aspects related to the hotel's ownership, operations, and safety standards.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar confirmed that 21 people have lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning.

He further said that out of the 47 rescued, 26 people are currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to IANS, SDM Kumar said, "Our search and rescue operation was completed at 12:12 p.m. A total of 47 people were rescued, out of which 21 have died, and 26 are undergoing treatment."

According to the information shared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the hospital has received 13 patients.

It mentioned that three of the patients suffered injuries after falling from a height. They had reportedly jumped to save themselves.

The Trauma Centre further said that 10 of the patients are rescuers, all of whom are Delhi Police personnel -- five head constables and five constables. They were the first to enter the building.

The hospital also said that three bodies have been shifted to the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department.

Senior officials from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and rescue services are present at the scene and monitoring the situation.