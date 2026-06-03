Siddaramaiah Appointed To CWC, Calls It Privilege At Crucial Time

Siddaramaiah Appointed to CWC

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership after being appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, describing the move as a privilege at a crucial time for the organisation.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah thanked Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal for entrusting him with the responsibility. "I sincerely thank Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, and General Secretary Shri KC Venugopal for appointing me as a member of the Congress Working Committee. I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me and proud to be part of the highest decision-making body that shapes the policies and direction of the Indian National Congress," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the appointment came at a critical juncture when the Congress was engaged in what he described as a battle to protect the Constitution, democracy and the founding values of the Republic. "At this crucial moment, when the Congress party is leading a decisive battle to protect the Constitution, democracy, and the founding values of our Republic, I consider it a great privilege to contribute my political experience and ideological commitment to this collective struggle," he added.

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕಾರಿ ಸಮಿತಿ (CWC) ಸದಸ್ಯರಾಗಿ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ನೇಮಕ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವರಿಷ್ಠರಾದ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ ಖರ್ಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಕೆ.ಸಿ.ವೇಣುಗೋಪಾಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. ನನ್ನ ಮೇಲೆ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸವನ್ನಿಟ್ಟು ಭಾರತೀಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ... twitter/IJCLAjTmGa - Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 3, 2026

Leadership Transition in Karnataka

The development comes on the day Karnataka is set to witness a major leadership transition, with Congress leader DK Shivakumar scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

In another post on X, Siddaramaiah confirmed that senior Congress leader and outgoing Home Minister G Parameshwara would take oath as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Shivakumar. "DK Shivakumar, who will take the oath as the state's new Chief Minister this evening, and Dr Parameshwara, who will take the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, met me and expressed their gratitude. On this occasion, I congratulated both leaders and extended my best wishes to them," Siddaramaiah wrote.

New Cabinet Ministers Finalised

The Congress leadership has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the new government. Senior leaders, including KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil, are set to take oath as ministers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)