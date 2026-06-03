Eleven Injured In Russian Attacks Across Kharkiv Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the casualties included a 50-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 30 in Kharkiv.

In the village of Kamiana Yaruha in the Chuhuiv community, two men aged 21 and 41 were injured.

A 68-year-old man was wounded in Sinne in the Bohodukhiv community.

In Marine, a 79-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman sustained injuries.

Three men aged 50, 49 and 47 were injured in Lozova.

Russian forces attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Saltivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with a missile and drones.

The enemy also struck the region with an Iskander-M missile, 12 Geran-2 drones, one Lancet drone, four Molniya drones, six FPV drones, and 56 drones whose type is still being identified.

Russian forces attack gas station area in Kharkiv region, fire breaks out

In Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise and railway infrastructure were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, three private houses and a car were damaged in Maksymivka, a farm warehouse in Petropavlivka, a hangar, a private house and eight outbuildings in Bohodukhiv, a private house and a car in Sinne, a private house in Zatyshne, and a car in Zolochiv.

In the Kupiansk district, two vehicles were damaged in Shevchenkove.

In the Izium district, a car was damaged in the village of Volokhiv Yar.

In the Kharkiv district, two private houses were damaged in Slatyne and the village of Cherkaski Tyshky.

In Lozova, a stadium, a park and power lines were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, a vehicle was damaged in Kamiana Yaruha, a warehouse building in Chuhuiv, and a private house in Bilyi Kolodiaz.

According to Syniehubov, the transit evacuation center in Lozova received 217 people over the past day. Since the center began operating, a total of 37,530 people have been registered there.

On June 2, the Russian army struck a vehicle parked near a gas station in the Izium district with a drone, causing a fire.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration