Kuwait's Air Defence Systems Respond To 'Hostile' Missile, Drone Attacks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, June 3 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Kuwait's air defence systems responded to“hostile” missile and drone attacks in the early hours of Wednesday, the army said, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Kuwait's military said explosion sounds heard across the country were the result of interception operations carried out by air defence systems.

No further details were immediately available.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people, including the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders and government officials.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, but efforts to reach a broader agreement have so far failed.

--NNN-ANADOLU