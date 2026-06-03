Lena Corporation S.A.m / Key word(s): Conference

World Bronchiectasis Conference 2026 returns to Hannover: 10 years of progress from neglected disease to global movement

03.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WORLD BRONCHIECTASIS CONFERENCE 2026 RETURNS TO HANNOVER: 10 YEARS OF PROGRESS FROM NEGLECTED DISEASE TO GLOBAL MOVEMENT

World Bronchiectasis Conference to be held in Hannover, Germany, from June 24-27, 2026 Organizing Committee highlights significant progress in bronchiectasis care and focuses on enabling the future generation of experts Hannover, Germany, June 3, 2026 – Bronchiectasis is a chronic, progressive lung disease characterized by permanent damage and abnormal widening of the bronchial tubes. It can lead to persistent respiratory symptoms such as chronic cough, sputum production, shortness of breath, accelerated loss of lung function, and, in severe cases, premature death. In Germany alone it today affects approximately 120,000 people, with several million individuals living with the condition worldwide. However, studies suggest high numbers of undiagnosed cases – making the WBC 2026 an even more critical gathering for patients and caregivers. A decade after the inaugural World Bronchiectasis Conference (WBC) in Hannover, Germany, the conference will return to its birthplace from June 24-27, reflecting ten years of progress in diagnosis and treatment, updated guidelines and new standards of care. Organized by EMBARC – The European Bronchiectasis Registry – in cooperation with the German Bronchiectasis Registry PROGNOSIS and BREATH – the Hannover site of the German Center for Lung Research, both located at Hannover Medical School (MHH), the conference has grown from a gathering of 250 global scientific experts to a 1,000+ delegate conference, bringing together clinicians, researchers, caregivers, industry partners and patients committed to improving the lives of people living with bronchiectasis. Once a neglected disease, bronchiectasis remained poorly understood for many years, with limited knowledge of its epidemiology, causes and treatment. Today, thanks to the tireless efforts of researchers worldwide along with the contribution of the EMBARC, bronchiectasis is firmly established as the third most common chronic respiratory disease after asthma and COPD. This growing body of research continues to drive advances in diagnosis, management and patient care. “Reflecting the growing recognition and high burden of the disease,” said Prof. Felix C. Ringshausen, Organizing Committee Co-Chair from Hannover Medical School and the German Center for Lung Research,“WBC 2026 is proud to shine a spotlight on the next generation of experts with this year's theme, 'Paving the Way for the Next Generation', supporting early-career professionals in building skills and networks.” The scientific programme includes several parallel tracks covering basic science, paediatrics, the perspectives of allied healthcare professionals, primary ciliary dyskinesia and non‐tuberculous mycobacteria, as well as a dedicated German-language session on outpatient bronchiectasis care. For the first time at WBC, the main programme will also feature a dedicated track on the psychosocial impact of bronchiectasis on patients. In addition, two half-days of patient-professional discussions will offer practical, hands-on strategies for day-to-day disease management. For the full scientific programme, visit: The WBC 2026 will be held at the Hannover Congress Centrum (HCC) from June 24-27. For more information and live updates, please visit the conference website at:

# # # # # Information for media representatives:

All journalists are welcome to attend WBC 2026 free of charge.

To register for complimentary press access, please contact .... A detailed press kit with further information will be made available shortly. # # # # #

About World Bronchiectasis Conference

In 2026, the World Bronchiectasis Conference returns to Hannover, Germany, for its 9th edition. It offers the global bronchiectasis community an unprecedented opportunity to engage with global leaders, share learnings about bronchiectasis diagnosis, treatment and care and celebrate the journey from neglected disease to a global movement. The WBC 2026 is organized by EMBARC – The European Bronchiectasis Registry, in association with DZL – Deutsches Zentrum für Lungenforschung, BREATH – Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover, Hannover Medical School (MHH), and PROGNOSIS – The Prospective German Non-CF Bronchiectasis Patient Registry. About bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung disease that can affect anyone at any age. Causes include damage after an infection, genetic conditions like cystic fibrosis or primary ciliary dyskinesia, and autoimmune conditions. For some, the cause is unknown. Most people with bronchiectasis remain undiagnosed for years. This means patients may not be receiving the help they need. Without earlier diagnosis and treatment, bronchiectasis can lead to long-term health problems, a faster loss of lung function, and premature death. Timely diagnosis, management, and ongoing support are critical for people living with bronchiectasis. Proactive care can help patients experience fewer flare-ups, improve their quality of life, and reduce the frequency of hospital visits. Media Contact MC Services AG

Eva Bauer, Alexander Sälzer

Email: ...

Phone: +49 89 210 228 0 03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

