Malviya Nagar Inferno: AAP, BJP Praise Locals For Rescue Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti and BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday praised the locals for their efforts to rescue those who were trapped in a building where a massive fire broke out in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar killing over 20 people.

At least 20 people were killed, and dozens were injured after a fire broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

So far, 37 people have been rescued and taken to various hospitals, while a search for others is underway, officials added.

Speaking to IANS, AAP leader Somnath Bharti, who is also a former Malviya Nagar MLA, said: "This fire broke out around 8 A.M. and was caused due to a short circuit. First, it reached the kitchen and then the entire building was engulfed in flames."

He blamed the fire department for its alleged late response, due to which he said "the fire had spread".

However, Bharti praised the efforts of the firefighters once they reached the spot and also appreciated the efforts of the locals who tried to rescue those trapped in the building.

"Many local people laid mattresses on the ground to help those trapped in the fire to escape by jumping," he said. He added that the casualty rate would have been far greater if such efforts were not carried out.

"I myself have been involved in the rescue operations since morning. The smoke that was emitted also caused damage. It took a lot of time to bring the fire under control, and due to this, the damage has been quite extensive," he said.

Further, the AAP leader mentioned: "The victims majorly consist of South Africans because the family members of those who come from abroad for treatment in Max Hospital, stay here."

"I witnessed two brothers dying in front of me. There were heavy losses in this tragedy and it was very painful to watch," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay, who had also reached the site, said: "I do not have complete information at the moment, but it is certain that people from all over come here, even from different countries. So, regarding who they were, I will not be able to comment until we receive a proper list from the hospital or from here."

He credited the Fire Department for their quick response.

"Without wasting any time, the police, DM, SDM and Fire Department started their operations. Especially BSES. Had they not disconnected electricity from the area, the fire would have been even bigger," he told reporters.

Echoing the AAP leader, he too praised the locals for their support in trying to rescue as many people as possible.

The BJP MLA asserted that the administration will take strict action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.