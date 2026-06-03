New Kerala Mlas To Undergo Training In Parliamentary Practices

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, June 3 (IANS) With 71 newly elected legislators entering the Kerala Assembly, a special study class on parliamentary practices will be held on June 17 to familiarise them with the rules, traditions and conventions of the House.

The Kerala Assembly has 140 members, which includes 102 in the treasury bench and 38 in the Opposition -- 35 Left Front and three BJP legislators.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan are scheduled to participate in the programme.

Announcing the initiative through a special ruling in the Assembly on Wednesday, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the new members should learn from the conduct of senior legislators and uphold the dignity of the House.

The Speaker said the session's opening day witnessed several instances where some new members intervened without fully following Assembly etiquette.

He pointed out that some members were seen standing with their faces turned away from the Chair and moving around the House without observing proper decorum.

“Since it was the first day, many members intervened freely,” the Speaker said, reminding legislators that the Assembly functions within a framework of rules and established traditions.

He said the practices followed by senior members should become a model for the newly elected representatives.

The special class is aimed at helping new MLAs understand procedures relating to debates, interventions, parliamentary language and responsibilities of legislators.

The Speaker's intervention assumes significance as the current Assembly has a large number of first-time members who are still adapting to legislative procedures.

The ruling also comes against the backdrop of a politically charged opening to the Assembly session, which has already witnessed sharp exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches on issues including alleged politically motivated transfers of government employees.

The Speaker urged all members to ensure that differences of opinion remain within the boundaries of parliamentary conduct and that the dignity of the legislature is protected.

The study session, with participation from the Chief Minister and Opposition Leader, is expected to provide new legislators an opportunity to understand the functioning of the House from experienced political leaders.

The Speaker said respecting the traditions of the Assembly is essential for maintaining the credibility and effectiveness of parliamentary democracy.