Global Economy Briefing - June 3, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Global Economy Briefing The Big Three JOLTS exploded. US job openings jumped to 7.618M in April from 6.887M, smashing the 6.860M consensus and reaching a near two-year high - pushing Fed December hike odds firmly above 60%. Marvell surged 33%. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's comments lifted the chipmaker as the S&P 500 cleared 7,609.78 - a fourth consecutive record close. Eurozone inflation edged higher. Headline CPI rose to 3.2% from 3.0% and Core to 2.5% from 2.2%, complicating the ECB easing path Germany's print had appeared to clear. S&P 500 7,609.78 +0.13% Fourth straight record close Nasdaq 27,093.90 +0.03% Marginal record Dow Jones 51,307.79 +0.45% Eleventh record of 2026 30Y / 10Y Treasury 5.02 / 4.45 -0.06% 10Y halted slide on JOLTS strength JOLTS Openings (Apr) 7.618M +10.6% Near two-year high WTI Crude 91.61 -1.00% Gave back some of Monday's spike Eurozone CPI (YoY) 3.2% +0.20% Above ECB 2% target Shiller P/E 42.78 +0.30% 2nd-highest ever; 1999 was 44.19 United States

Release Actual Consensus Verdict JOLTS Job Openings (Apr) 7.618M 6.860M Massive beat API Weekly Crude Stock -6.750M -3.600M Bigger draw IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism (Jun) 42.5 44.5 Missed Redbook Retail (YoY) 9.0% 9.0% prev Steady strong

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Eurozone CPI (YoY, May) 3.2% 3.2% Above target Eurozone Core CPI (YoY, May) 2.5% 2.4% Edged up UK Mortgage Approvals (Apr) 65.94K 62.00K Beat German 2Y Schatz Auction 2.590% 2.700% prev Eased Spanish Unemployment Change (May) -36.3K -56.8K Less improvement

Release Actual Consensus Verdict China Caixin Services PMI (May) 54.4 52.3 Strong beat Australia GDP (QoQ, Q1) 0.3% 0.5% Missed Japan Composite PMI (May) 51.1 51.1 In line Brazil IPC-Fipe (MoM, May) 0.45% 0.40% prev Edged up

Europe & United KingdomAsia-Pacific & Emerging Markets



01 Records on JOLTS heat - the labour market refuses to cool

The session delivered a fourth consecutive record on the S&P 500, which closed at 7,609.78 above 7,600 for the first time, with the Dow at 51,307.79 and Nasdaq at 27,093.90. Marvell Technology surged 33% after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's comments, Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped 19% on a strong earnings beat, and Alphabet slid 4% as investors digested an $80 billion stock sale plan.

The macro story under the records was the JOLTS print. Job openings rose to 7.618M in April from 6.887M against a 6.860M consensus - the highest level in nearly two years and a 4.6% monthly jump. The labour market is not loosening despite a year of AI-related layoffs, and the data favours restrictive policy from a Fed already pricing more than 60% odds of a December hike.

The 10-year Treasury yield halted its three-week slide at 4.45%, the 30-year held at 5.02%, and Fed Funds futures barely moved despite the equity euphoria. Bond traders are signalling that JOLTS plus a four-year-high ISM Manufacturing equals a hike, not a cut.

02 Eurozone CPI ticks up - and the BCB now stands alone in optionality

The European disinflation story Germany handed Lagarde on Friday took a step back. Eurozone CPI rose to 3.2% year-on-year in May from 3.0%, in line with consensus, with Core CPI accelerating to 2.5% from 2.2% - a stronger services-led signal than the cool national prints suggested.

Combined with the JOLTS hit and the four-year-high ISM Manufacturing, three major central banks now face inflation pressure simultaneously. The Warsh Fed has hike odds above 60%, the ECB's easing path has narrowed, and the BoJ continues to grind toward normalisation after Friday's hot Core CPI print.

Against this, Brazil's central bank retains genuine optionality. Copper hit an all-time high on Tuesday and the BRL appreciated as the Ibovespa rose led by Vale and the banks. The 14.50% Selic - a real-rate carry no major peer can match - is doing the work, even as IPC-Fipe ticked up to 0.45%. If the Copom can hold through the manufacturing PMI contraction and rising US yields, the projected glide to a 13.25% year-end Selic remains the highest-conviction emerging-market easing trade.

Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets - Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Global Markets - Live Board WorldJun 3, 2026 · 03:15

S&P 500 · benchmark 7,610+0.13%

Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1623 -0.10%

US 10-yr 4.4550 -0.45%

VIX 15.77 -1.74%

Gold 4,488 -0.04%

Brent crude 97.73 +1.80%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,610 +0.13% - - - - - NDX 30,661 +0.48% - - - - - DJI 51,308 +0.45% - - - - - RUT 2,932 +0.90% - - - - - US10Y 4.4550 -0.45% - - - - - VIX 15.77 -1.74% - - - - - DAX 25,124 +0.48% - - - - - FTSE 10,374 +0.33% - - - - - CAC 8,209 +0.77% - - - - - STOXX 625.34 +0.66% - - - - - NIKKEI 68,705 +2.95% - - - - - HSI 25,602 -1.68% - - - - - KOSPI 8,801 +0.15% - - - - - CSI300 4,970 +1.13% - - - - - NIFTY 23,216 -1.14% - - - - - TSX 35,169 +1.25% - - - - - GOLD 4,488 -0.04% +33.95% 4,489 4,525 4,485 26,753 SILVER 74.73 -0.77% +116.59% 75.31 75.63 74.11 5,438

Largest moves today NIKKEI68,705+2.95% VIX15.77-1.74% HSI25,602-1.68% TSX35,169+1.25% NIFTY23,216-1.14% CSI3004,970+1.13% RUT2,932+0.90% CAC8,209+0.77%

The session read The S&P 500 rose 0.13%, with breadth positive - 11 of 15 names higher. NIKKEI led, while HSI lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 2 Jun 2026 Asia Intelligence Brief - Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Read →

03 The paradox - the Shiller P/E sits at its second-highest reading ever

The valuation backdrop now eclipses every comparison but one. The Shiller cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio closed at 42.78, its second-highest level in over 150 years of recorded data - exceeded only by the 44.19 peak in late 1999, the eve of the dot-com crash.

Warren Buffett warned this week that investors may be“gambling” rather than investing, and Marvell's 33% single-session move on a single executive's comments captures the texture. JOLTS at a two-year high keeps the Fed restrictive, the Iran deal remains unsigned, and oil sits at $91. Each variable points to higher discount rates and tighter financial conditions - yet equities print records on chip headlines. The bond market and the valuation gauges are warning of the same thing the equity tape refuses to acknowledge.

Wednesday: US ADP private payrolls and ISM Services - the services side after manufacturing's four-year high, with the labour-market signal Friday will confirm. Wednesday: Broadcom earnings - the most direct read on whether the AI-chip rally has fundamentals beneath Marvell's 33% session. Thursday: ECB rate decision and Lagarde press conference - the first response to a Core CPI ticking back up. Friday: US Non-Farm Payrolls and unemployment - the marquee event, with hike odds above 60% by December. This week: Whether Trump signs the reported Hormuz memorandum he said could come within seven days. A deal locks in records; a confirmed collapse forces oil through $95 and yields above 4.60%.

04 What to watch today and this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why did markets rise on a JOLTS print that supports a Fed hike?

The session was dominated by stock-specific catalysts: Marvell Technology up 33% on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's comments, and HPE up 19% on earnings. The AI-infrastructure thesis is currently powerful enough to override macro signals that argue for tighter policy. The bond market did react - the 10-year yield halted its slide at 4.45% - but equity investors remain focused on the next earnings catalyst rather than the December FOMC.

What does the Shiller P/E at 42.78 actually signal?

It is a valuation extreme. The Shiller P/E, which smooths earnings over ten years, is at its second-highest reading in over 150 years, surpassed only by the 1999 dot-com peak at 44.19. Historically, readings above 30 have preceded major drawdowns within 12–24 months - though not always immediately, and not always sharply. It is not a market-timing tool, but it does measure how much future growth investors are already paying for, which at current levels is substantial.

What does Eurozone CPI rising mean for the ECB?

It narrows the easing path. Headline CPI at 3.2% from 3.0% and Core CPI at 2.5% from 2.2% show services inflation is sticky even as German national prices cooled. Lagarde now faces the same kind of constraint chairing the Fed - a print that argues for caution rather than further easing. The ECB rate decision Thursday is the next test; markets will parse the press conference for any hint that the cooling German data was the start of a trend rather than an outlier.

Why does Brazil have more policy flexibility than other major central banks?

The Selic at 14.50% delivers a real rate of roughly 9% - by far the highest in the major emerging markets and well above developed-market peers. That carries currency support: copper at all-time highs and the BRL appreciating reflect global flows into a balance-of-payments backed by record FDI. The trade-off is the manufacturing PMI in contraction at 49.1 and the CAGED jobs miss, but the central bank can ease into the slowdown rather than being forced into a defensive stance. The Fed and ECB lack that buffer.

Has the Iran ceasefire situation improved?

Marginally. President Trump said on Tuesday that a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could come within the next week, softening Monday's“communications suspended” headline. Iranian sources cast doubt on that progress, and US strikes on Qeshm Island continued. The market read the comments as enough to ease oil 1% off Monday's $92.54 spike, but no formal framework exists. The asymmetry remains: a signed deal extends the rally; a confirmed collapse reignites the inflation shock.

Reported for The Rio Times - Global Economy Briefing. Filed June 3, 2026 - 08:00 BRT. Sources: CNBC, The Motley Fool, Yahoo Finance, Trading Economics, The Rio Times. Previously: June 2 · May 30.

Read More from The Rio Times

Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Foreign Investors Pull Most From Brazil's Stock Market Since 2020 Brazil's IRB Ends U.S. Fraud Case Born From a Fake Buffett Endorsement