Compete, Not Compare: Lopetegui Sets Qatar World Cup Tone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Switzerland, Canada or Bosnia and Herzegovina. The opponents in Qatar's Group B campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 matter little to Julen Lopetegui.

For the Qatar head coach, the focus is not on who stands across the pitch, but on how his side responds when the tournament begins in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I am not worried about whether we face Bosnia, Italy, Wales or Switzerland. What concerns me is how we compete,” Lopetegui said following the announcement of Qatar's final 26-man squad.

“In theory, any of those teams may be stronger than us, but they have to prove that on the pitch. Our job is to defend our chances and compete from the first minute.”

The two-time Asian champions will open their campaign against Switzerland on June 13 in the San Francisco Bay Area, before facing co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on June 18 - falling at 1am on June 19 in Qatar - and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle on June 24.

Qatar's place at a second consecutive World Cup carries a different meaning this time, having been secured through the competitive qualification pathway for the first time.

“This is a dream that has become a reality because the players earned their place at the World Cup. Now they have to enjoy the experience, but at the same time maintain the right mentality. We are not going there just to participate. We are there to compete, to enjoy the challenge and to give our best.”

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach said the journey has now moved into a more demanding phase where expectation replaces celebration.

“What happened in the past is history. Before, reaching the World Cup was a dream, and we achieved it. Now we have another dream and a bigger challenge ahead of us. We have worked very hard to put ourselves in this position and we must continue working hard to turn this opportunity into something special,” the coach said.

“We need the support of the whole country, but we also want the fans to enjoy this journey and be excited by the fact that Qatar will be competing on the world's biggest stage. I am sure they will support us.”

Qatar players during a training session in Santa Barbara.

Internal competition driving standards

Lopetegui's squad selection for the World Cup roster reflects a deliberate balance between continuity and fresh energy, with the Qatar coach retaining the core of an experienced group that has been central to recent continental success while also rewarding emerging performers who have forced their way into contention.

Senior players such as Hassan Al Haydos, Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi remain part of the spine of the side, bringing leadership and continuity, while younger names like Jassim Gaber, Mohammed Mannai and Tahsin Mohammed underline the fresh competition pushing through the ranks.

“It is always important for young players to push the more experienced ones. That is very good for the national team. At the moment, we have two or three new players who are really pushing hard and challenging the others in the squad. This raises the level of everyone and creates healthy competition within the team.”

The coach stressed that this internal push has lifted intensity across positions, with established players now required to consistently defend their places as Qatar build a squad driven by merit rather than hierarchy.

“Competition is important because it makes players more competitive. The experienced players have to be ready to defend their places, and that also says a lot about their character. We have seen this kind of character in several players, which is very positive for us,” he said.

The coach hailed players' determination as they undergo final preparations in Santa Barbara, California.

“Since the day we arrived, all the players have given their best in every training session. They are excited to be here and eager to represent their country. I felt that from the very first day, and for me that is the most important thing,” said Lopetegui.

“I am very proud of many things about this group, and I hope to remain proud of them because I am confident they will show their very best.”