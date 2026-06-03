Russian Army Loses 1,130 Troops, Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,974 (+5) Russian tanks, 24,673 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 43,172 (+60) artillery systems, 1,826 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,403 (+3) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,548 (+6) ground robotic systems, 325,615 (+1,853) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,733 cruise missiles, 33 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 102,575 (+437) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,245 (+4) units of special equipment. The figures are being updated.Read also: Russians strike gas station in Zaporizhzhia district
As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 203 combat clashes on the front line over the past day.
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