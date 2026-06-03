Russian Army Loses 1,130 Troops, Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,974 (+5) Russian tanks, 24,673 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 43,172 (+60) artillery systems, 1,826 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,403 (+3) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,548 (+6) ground robotic systems, 325,615 (+1,853) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,733 cruise missiles, 33 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 102,575 (+437) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,245 (+4) units of special equipment. The figures are being updated.

Russians strike gas station in Zaporizhzhia district

As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 203 combat clashes on the front line over the past day.