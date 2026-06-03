WHO Records Nearly 190 Israeli Attacks On Hospitals In Lebanon Since March

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, June 3 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The World Health Organisation has recorded nearly 190 Israeli attacks on hospitals in Lebanon since March, which resulted in deaths of 128 medical workers, WHO Representative in Lebanon Abdinasir Abubakar said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

"In just these three months, WHO has verified almost 190 attacks on healthcare. These attacks have killed 128 healthcare workers and injured 332 others," Abubakar said at a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

According to him, 11 attacks occurred in the past week alone, killing four people and injuring 24.

Abubakar added that the organisation is verifying reports of the airstrikes on Jabal Amel Hospital on Monday, in which, according to preliminary information from the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 86 people were injured.

The WHO representative noted that the past three months have been among the deadliest for Lebanon since the conflict began in October 2023.

On Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes from March 2 to June 1 had reached 3,433, with another 10,395 people injured.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI