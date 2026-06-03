Srinagar Cyclothon 2026 Flagged Off To Promote Fitness And Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday flagged off the grand Cyclothon 2026 in Srinagar on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, marking a push towards fitness awareness, youth engagement, and tourism promotion in the Union Territory. The event saw participation from cyclists and sports enthusiasts, as the administration highlighted cycling as a tool for promoting healthy lifestyles and sustainable mobility.

Government's Push for Sports and Tourism

Speaking on the initiative, Advisor to the J & K Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said the government is actively working to expand sports-related activities across the region. "This is a very good initiative. We're trying to organise sports activities in Kashmir, like this. Before this, there was the golf event and the marathon. Now, we are doing the cyclothon. There will be the Jammu cyclothon and the Kashmir cyclothon. Through these things, we're trying to attract young people towards sports activities. For us, this is also a tourism promotion," he told reporters.

'Stand for Fitness' Initiative

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul said the cyclothon is aimed at promoting fitness. "This Cyclothon is an initiative to commemorate World Bicycle Day and stand against lethargy, and to give a very strong message from J & K that we stand for fitness, for Fit India. Today, we launched the logo and mascot for Jammu Cyclothon. The campaigns and registrations have also been started. Today, we have initialised the Kashmir Cyclothon. We will be taking registrations for that soon as well," Gul told ANI.

'Say No to Drugs, Yes to Sports'

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma also participated in the occasion and extended greetings on World Bicycle Day, stressing the importance of the theme, fitness and sports culture in the Union Territory. "Congratulations to you on World Bicycle Day. I also went cycling today, so I would like to tell you all that we must adhere to the theme of 'Say No to Drugs and Yes to Sports'. There will be more great events in the coming days. Every month, we will organise a high-level event so that the lack of infrastructure at the sports level can be addressed. Since this is a new government, there are many challenges and limited resources. I hope that Delhi, with a large heart, fulfils its commitment to Omar Abdullah and gives back to the people of J & K what they have lost," Sharma told ANI.

Nationwide Celebrations

World Bicycle Day is being celebrated across India on June 3 with enthusiasm and a focus on promoting fitness, sustainable transport, and environmental awareness. Marking the occasion, various cyclothons, awareness drives, and cycling events were organised in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Assam, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, where participants from all age groups took part to highlight the importance of cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transport. (ANI)

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