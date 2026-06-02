Paediatric Expert Issues Summer Warning On Child Water Safety Risks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A leading paediatric expert has called on parents and caregivers to remain vigilant around water as children spend more time at beaches, swimming pools and water parks during the summer holidays.

Prof Mohamed A Hendaus, head of Paediatrics and Neonatology at The View Hospital and Professor of Clinical Paediatrics at Qatar University, told 'Gulf Times' that while water activities offer children opportunities for recreation and exercise, they also present risks if proper safety measures are not observed.

“Water-related accidents can happen quickly, often silently and in surprisingly shallow water. The key to prevention is not relying on a single safety measure but adopting multiple layers of protection,” he said.

According to Prof Hendaus, children face a range of risks when swimming or playing near water, including drowning, near-drowning incidents that can lead to serious brain injuries, slips and falls, diving-related injuries, dehydration, heat exhaustion, sunburn and water-borne infections. Beach environments can also expose children to strong currents, waves, sudden changes in depth and reduced visibility.

To help reduce these risks, he advises parents to maintain constant supervision whenever children are near water. Young children should remain within arm's reach of a responsible adult at all times.

Prof Hendaus also recommends enrolling children in age-appropriate swimming lessons to help develop water confidence and safety awareness. However, he stressed that swimming ability alone does not eliminate the risk of drowning.

“Many parents assume that if a child can swim, they are safe. This is a dangerous misconception,” he said.“Even experienced swimmers can become tired, panic or encounter unexpected conditions in the water.”

For families with home swimming pools, Prof Hendaus highlighted the importance of installing four-sided fencing with self-closing and self-latching gates. When boating or spending time in open water, children should wear properly fitted, approved life jackets.

Inflatable toys and floatation devices should never be considered substitutes for life jackets or adult supervision. In addition to water safety, Prof Hendaus encouraged families to protect children from the effects of extreme summer temperatures. He advised scheduling outdoor and water-based activities during cooler periods of the day, ensuring children drink water regularly, wearing lightweight clothing and sun protection, and taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Parents should also remain alert to signs of heat-related illness, including dizziness, fatigue, headaches, nausea and irritability. Apart from physical safety, Prof Hendaus noted that a supportive and reassuring approach helps children enjoy water activities more confidently.

“Children benefit when parents remain calm, attentive and encouraging. Avoid forcing children into the water before they feel comfortable. Teach safety rules in a positive way and create enjoyable, supervised experiences that build confidence,” he said. He recommended designating a dedicated“water watcher” whenever children are swimming or playing near water. This adult should focus solely on supervising the children without distractions from mobile phones, conversations or other activities.

“Many drowning incidents occur because adults mistakenly assume someone else is watching. Direct, uninterrupted supervision remains the most effective way to protect children around water,” Prof Hendaus added.

Qatar Medical paediatrics water safety Children summer