PM, IAEA Chief Discuss Iran N-Programme
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met yesterday with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.
They discussed reinforcing bilateral co-operation between Qatar and the IAEA as well as the latest developments pertaining to the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme. In addition, the two sides addressed a wide range of topics of shared interest.PM IAEA cheif Iran nuclear talks
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