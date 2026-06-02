Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM, IAEA Chief Discuss Iran N-Programme


2026-06-02 11:05:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met yesterday with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

They discussed reinforcing bilateral co-operation between Qatar and the IAEA as well as the latest developments pertaining to the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme. In addition, the two sides addressed a wide range of topics of shared interest.

PM IAEA cheif Iran ‌ nuclear talks

MENAFN02062026000067011011ID1111202885



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search