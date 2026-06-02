Targeting Iran's Digital Asset Exchanges For Terror Finance And Sanctions Evasion

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning Iran's largest digital asset exchanges and their leadership for supporting the Iranian regime's terrorist activities and sanctions evasion efforts.

These exchanges have enabled the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to conduct illicit transactions, helped the Iranian regime access international financial systems, and allowed regime insiders to move wealth across borders in contravention of U.S. sanctions. They have also been used to prop up Iran's falling economy and shield regime assets during U.S. operations. While Iran's economy is in free fall, the regime has chosen to co-opt digital assets for its corrupt agenda.

Today's action continues the Trump Administration's maximum pressure campaign in support of Economic Fury and National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2). The United States will continue to follow the money-whether through traditional banking or digital assets-to prevent the regime from developing a nuclear weapon and to disrupt the regime's ability to fund terrorism.

The U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's IRGC and its various branches. More information is available on the RFJ website.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the authorities under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, as well as E.O. 13902 in support of NSPM-2, which directs the U.S. government to impose maximum pressure on Iran. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.