Astera Labs Expands Taiwan Operations To Accelerate Global AI Infrastructure Buildout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Cloud-Scale Interop Lab and growing engineering presence to strengthen AI system integration with leading AI platform providers and Taiwan system manufacturers

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced a significant expansion of its Taiwan operations and Cloud-Scale Interop Lab, deepening the company's engineering, operational footprint, and strategic coordination with customers and ecosystem partners in one of the world's most important semiconductor ecosystems.

As AI labs race to stand up training and inference capacity for frontier models, time-to-deployment increasingly depends on how quickly silicon, systems, and manufacturing partners can qualify designs, resolve issues, and move platforms into production. In that environment, proximity in Taiwan becomes a strategic advantage, bringing platform interop and validation closer to the semiconductor supply chain, specialized engineering talent, and the local AI infrastructure ecosystem that helps turn designs into deployable infrastructure.

Astera Labs' expanded Taiwan presence positions the company to bring together broader engineering, cross-functional support, and closer business coordination with the ecosystem building rack-scale AI systems. In collaboration with AI platform providers AMD, Arm, Intel, and NVIDIA and Taiwan original design manufacturers (ODMs) including GIGABYTE, Ingrasys (a subsidiary of Foxconn), Inventec, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wiwynn, Astera Labs will strengthen the validation and system integration work required to bring purpose-built AI infrastructure to market faster. The expanded presence will also broaden cross-functional capabilities in engineering operations, hardware engineering, quality, and technical support to help customers reduce iteration cycles during product development, debugging, diagnostics, and qualification. The work builds on the momentum of Astera Labs' recently announced Scorpio fabric switch family, whose expanded 32-to-320-lane portfolio further embeds Astera Labs in the rack-scale platforms now being developed with ODM partners.

"Taiwan is where the global AI supply chain gets built, and the programs driving the most ambitious AI buildouts run through this ecosystem,” said Campbell Kan, vice president of Asia Sales and Taiwan general manager at Astera Labs.“Expanding our footprint here will help customers shorten the path from qualification to deployment, so new training and inference capacity comes online at the speed of the AI race.”

Astera Labs is also highlighting its expanded Taiwan footprint and ecosystem momentum this week at Computex 2026.

Ecosystem Support:

AI Platform Providers:

Ravi Pendekanti, Corporate Vice President, Data Center Solutions Group, AMD.

"AMD is committed to working with partners to give customers choice and help bring AI infrastructure to market faster. The Astera Labs Taiwan Cloud-Scale Interop Lab supports validation across AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and Pensando advanced networking solutions in the environments customers use to scale their AI infrastructure.”

Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of Go-to-Market, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm

“As AI infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, close ecosystem collaboration is essential to accelerate platform readiness. Astera Labs' expanded presence in Taiwan, together with its connectivity portfolio validated on Arm compute platforms like Arm AGI CPU, will help streamline system integration so customers can move from development to deployment faster.”

Taiwan System and Manufacturing Collaborators:

Chris Pai, Engineering VP, Ingrasys, a subsidiary of Foxconn

"Moving AI infrastructure from design into volume production takes fast execution across the manufacturing chain. Astera Labs' deeper investment in Taiwan strengthens the engineering coordination needed to bring validated platforms into manufacturing on tighter customer schedules.”

Benny Lan, Chief Operation Officer at Giga Computing

“Speed and time-to-market matter more than ever in this industry. GIGABYTE is shipping rack-scale AI systems that integrate high speed fabric and PCIe signals that demand quick validation turnarounds. Astera Labs' expanded Taiwan footprint puts their team where ours is, and that translates directly into faster, better-validated platforms for our customers.”

Vincent Lin, President of Enterprise Business Group, Inventec Corp

“The largest AI infrastructure programs require close coordination across silicon, system design, and manufacturing. Astera Labs' expanded Taiwan presence and Cloud-Scale Interop Lab give the Taiwan ecosystem a shared environment to validate platforms earlier and move from design win to deployable system faster.”

Mike Yang, Executive VP of Quanta Computer Inc. & President of Quanta Cloud Technology

“For hyperscalers and AI labs, time lost in platform qualification directly delays usable compute capacity. The Taiwan Cloud-Scale Interop Lab gives Quanta Cloud Technology and Astera Labs a closer path for system integration work, helping shorten debugging and qualification cycles before systems reach production.”

Tony Wen, Vice President, Wiwynn

"In hyperscale AI infrastructure, validation velocity is key to bringing new capacity online faster. Our close engineering collaboration with Astera Labs in Taiwan tightens the feedback loop across system design and qualification, accelerating the path to high-volume deployment at hyperscaler speed."

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe®, and UALinkTM semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Astera Lab's expectations with respect to the impact of its Taiwan operations expansion. Such forward-looking statements are introduced using words such as“positions,”“to,”“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Astera Labs, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risk that the expected capabilities and impact of the expansion may not materialize (including strengthened AI system integration and validation, strategic customer and partner coordination, cross-functional capabilities, speed and reduced iteration cycles, and shortened path from qualification to deployment); delays, disruptions, challenges or increased costs in the ability to integrate and bring into effect such expanded operations or achieve the expected results within the expected timelines; the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing solutions based on new features and technologies; litigation or disputes related to our products; macroeconomic conditions, including general semiconductor industry economic conditions; regulatory restrictions; international conflict and other risks and uncertainties described in Astera Lab's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

CONTACT:

Peter Lo

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