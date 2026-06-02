Crypto Market News: Alphapepe Presale Gathers Pace While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $50,000 Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe as the project's presale continues to gather pace ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut. The presale has now crossed $1.45 million in total capital raised, Stage 17 is live at $0.01822, and holder growth has climbed past 9,200 while AlphaSwap demo traction and audit completion continue to support the project's pre-listing profile.









The $1.45 million milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Bitcoin price prediction headlines focus on the $50,000 support zone, with Standard Chartered previously warning that BTC could slide toward $50,000 before any sustained recovery if weak momentum, ETF outflows, and macro pressure continue.

AlphaPepe Presale Gathers Pace as Stage 17 Advances

AlphaPepe crossing $1.45 million marks another important milestone in the project's presale trajectory. Stage 17 is active at $0.01822, and the holder count has now passed 9,200 before public trading begins. That continued growth shows the presale is moving through stage progression, community expansion, and product development ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

The stage-based structure gives participants a visible path as the launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the most common friction points seen across early-stage launches.

AlphaPepe's product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before its exchange debut, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with 9,200+ holders, over $1.45 million raised, Stage 17 momentum, 5,000 demo users, and instant token delivery, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $50,000 Support

The Bitcoin price prediction debate has shifted toward the $50,000 support zone after Standard Chartered warned that BTC could fall toward that level before recovery. The bank cited ETF outflows, weak momentum, and a challenging macro backdrop as pressure points for the market.

The $50,000 Bitcoin price prediction remains a bearish support scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Stage 17 active at $0.01822, over $1.45 million raised, 9,200+ holders, AlphaSwap already tested by more than 5,000 demo users, and the Q2 2026 exchange debut still moving closer.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Bitcoin price prediction targets. The presale has crossed $1.45 million, Stage 17 is live at $0.01822, the holder count has passed 9,200, and AlphaSwap has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users.

The $50,000 Bitcoin price prediction shows how defensive market narratives can return when ETF flows, liquidity, and macro sentiment weaken. But AlphaPepe's roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, product testing, audit completion, and exchange preparation all converging in the same quarter.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and Q2 exchange timing moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01822, with the next visible milestones tied to AlphaSwap's full launch and public exchange access.