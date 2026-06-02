James Altucher: Starlink Authorized To Deploy Thousands More Satellites.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James Altucher walks through what Starlink's expanding constellation signals about the company's future and why most investors haven't connected the dots.

Washington, D.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpaceX has authorization to deploy up to 15,000 Starlink satellites. It was a milestone that received almost no mainstream coverage. James Altucher believes most investors haven't connected the dots between that buildout and what comes next.

In a new free presentation, the veteran venture capitalist and Wall Street Journal best selling author explains why Starlink's growing satellite network, combined with the upcoming SpaceX IPO, may represent one of the biggest infrastructure stories in recent memory.

The Buildout That Changed the Math

Starlink already has more than 10,000 satellites in orbit. Authorization to grow that number by another 50% gives the company significant room to expand. The timing is notable. SpaceX moved forward with its IPO preparations shortly after, filing its public prospectus in May 2026.

Altucher believes the scale of the buildout is one of the clearest signs that something big is coming. His presentation walks through what the expansion looks like in practice and why he thinks most people are underestimating it.

A Network Growing Faster Than Almost Anything in Telecom History

Starlink's growth has been hard to ignore. The service now reaches more than 6 million customers, a number that is growing by 50% year over year. The story goes beyond home internet too. As Altucher notes in the presentation, major telecom providers could soon face serious pressure as Starlink begins to dominate market share.

The network is already being used on cruise ships and planes throughout the world. It is being used in war zones and natural disasters when all other access to internet service has been cut off. And it is already active in millions of households worldwide.

Why Altucher Says the Window Is Right Now

As Altucher puts it in the presentation: "Starlink's thousands of satellites now wrap the entire planet, forming a network to reach and deliver lightning fast internet to every inch of the world."

He also notes the scale of what is at stake: "There are 2.9 billion people globally who do not have any access to the internet whatsoever. And by connecting these people, it could help unlock trillions in further economic value."

With SpaceX targeting a Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX as soon as June 12, 2026, Altucher says the groundwork already in place is a big part of what makes this moment stand out. His presentation walks through what investors should be paying attention to as that date gets closer.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the June 12 listing. No email address, no credit card, and no sign up required. To view the presentation click here.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best selling author whose books have been featured in USA Today's rankings of the best business books. A former hedge fund manager and venture capitalist, he has spent decades investing in early stage technology companies. His research is published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm followed by more than 150,000 readers. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...