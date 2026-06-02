Crypto Pacs Push Md. Ads, Testing Disclosure As Cal. Primaries Open

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto political action committees backed by the Fairshake network and its Protect Progress affiliates are continuing to deploy significant resources into U.S. political races, with new Federal Election Commission disclosures detailing substantial media spending and candidate support in California, New Jersey, and South Dakota. The activity coincides with heightened attention to Maryland's forthcoming primary and a broader regulatory discourse around how crypto firms participate in the political process.

According to filings with the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Protect Progress affiliates-working through the Fairshake apparatus-spent more than $3 million to back Democratic House candidates in California and New Jersey. A separate affiliate, Defend American Jobs, allocated more than $411,000 to support Republican Senator Mike Rounds' reelection bid in South Dakota. In addition to its activity in California, Protect Progress signals readiness for a sizable Maryland push ahead of the June 23 primary. FEC records show the crypto-backed PAC spending more than $3.1 million on media to support Adrian Boafo in Maryland's 5th district, and roughly $320,000 backing Ritchie Torres' reelection in New York's 15th district, which also holds a primary on June 23.

Source data corroborates the broader footprint of crypto-linked political giving. As of January, Fairshake reported a war chest exceeding $193 million. In parallel, other crypto-aligned committees-such as Fellowship, funded by Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage Digital, and the Blockchain Leadership Fund, supported by Chainlink and Anchorage-have contributed to a diversified slate of candidates and districts. The Texas primary results from the prior week highlighted a sweep of crypto-backed candidates in that state's races, illustrating a nationwide pattern of industry-backed influence in primary contests.

Overall, the disclosures reflect a deliberate strategy to influence policy perspectives on digital assets, with Protect Progress explicitly signaling its aim to contest lawmakers it deems“anti-crypto.” In particular, the group supported a candidate in Texas who subsequently faced a Democratic opponent in a high-profile primary, underscoring the potential for crypto-aligned committees to shape political risk and regulatory narratives across multiple states.

FEC filings show Protect Progress affiliates spent over $3 million to back Democratic House candidates in California and New Jersey, while Defend American Jobs deployed more than $411,000 to back Senator Mike Rounds in South Dakota. In Maryland, Protect Progress earmarked more than $3.1 million in media expenditure for Adrian Boafo in MD-5 and roughly $320,000 for Ritchie Torres in NY-15, both of which held or will hold primaries on June 23. Crypto-aligned PACs have built a broad fundraising and media apparatus, with Fairshake maintaining a reported war chest of over $193 million as of January. Recent Texas primary outcomes indicated crypto-backed candidates won, reinforcing the perception of crypto-centric influence in U.S. electoral contests. The CLARITY Act (Digital Asset Market Clarity) has moved onto the Senate calendar for consideration, with amendments from the Agriculture and Banking Committees likely requiring consolidation before a vote, signaling intensified regulatory scrutiny of digital assets.

Key takeawaysCrypto political activity and the Maryland primary landscape

The Maryland primary cycle, culminating on June 23, is a focal point for crypto-linked fundraising because of the state's evolving regulatory stance on digital assets and the potential impact on financial services in the region. FEC filings reveal a sizeable media spend dedicated to Adrian Boafo in the 5th district, underscoring the commitment of crypto-aligned committees to influence down-ballot outcomes that could affect future policy and oversight in the nation's capital region.

Beyond Maryland, the filings highlight continued activity in California and New Jersey, where Protect Progress affiliates supported Democratic candidates in House races. The pattern suggests a broader objective: shaping the legislative environment around crypto, stablecoins, and digital asset market structure at a time when U.S. policy is under intense scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers alike.

Regulatory context: the CLARITY Act advances in the Senate

Legislative momentum around clear rules for digital assets remains a central thread in U.S. policy. The Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act has advanced within the Senate, with initial movement through the Agriculture Committee in January and a Banking Committee review in May. Senate leadership has now placed the bill on the chamber's calendar for consideration and potential floor action. The two versions of CLARITY that moved through the committees with amendments are expected to be consolidated before any vote, underscoring the complexity of aligning regulatory objectives across multiple jurisdictions and policy areas.

From a compliance and enforcement perspective, CLARITY's progression intersects with ongoing discussions around MiCA-style regulation, U.S. agency authority (SEC, CFTC, DOJ), and the interplay with AML/KYC frameworks, licensing standards, and banking integration. The broader regulatory environment remains unsettled in terms of how crypto firms will secure licenses, meet cross-border disclosure requirements, and engage with banks on digital-asset custody and settlement services. In this context, lawmakers and industry participants are tracking how the Senate's handling of CLARITY will shape enforcement priorities, cross-border operations, and capital-raising activities for crypto enterprises.

Cointelegraph notes that the push for regulatory clarity has attracted attention from lawmakers who fear strategic gaps in the U.S. framework could be exploited by less transparent markets. In particular, broader industry commentary highlights the risk that delays in clarity may cede regulatory leadership to other jurisdictions, a concern echoed by policymakers seeking to align U.S. laws with global standards while preserving innovation.

Closing perspective

As crypto-affiliated political action and regulatory initiatives unfold, institutions, exchanges, and financial partners will monitor disclosures for risk, compliance implications, and licensing trajectories. The coming weeks will reveal how the Maryland primary results, the wider Fundraising activity, and the Senate's CLARITY calendar will shape the balance between political influence, investor protection, and robust regulatory oversight.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.