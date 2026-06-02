Crescent Biopharma To Present At June Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in June:



2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 4:20 p.m. ET in New York Goldman Sachs 47 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:40 a.m. ET in Miami

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Crescent's website at , and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma's vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies as single agents and as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors

Amy Reilly

Chief Communications Officer

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617-465-0586

Media

Jenna Poist

Director, Corporate Communications

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781-671-5019