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Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Over 57,000 Russian Missiles, Drones In May

Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Over 57,000 Russian Missiles, Drones In May


2026-06-02 03:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Among the destroyed targets were:

  • 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles;
  • 50 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 10 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
  • 11 Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • 14 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles;
  • 24 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
  • 5,053 Shahed-type attack drones;
  • 1,316 reconnaissance drones;
  • 50,894 other types of UAVs.
Read also: No country can guarantee 100% interception of combined air attacks – Ihnat

During the month, Air Force aircraft carried out 1,089 combat sorties, including:

  • over 700 missions for fighter air cover;
  • about 230 missions for strike operations and air support of troops.

On the night of June 1 to 2, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 40 missiles and 602 drones launched by Russian forces.

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UkrinForm

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