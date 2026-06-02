403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Over 57,000 Russian Missiles, Drones In May
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
Among the destroyed targets were:
-
2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles;
50 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
10 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
11 Kalibr cruise missiles;
14 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles;
24 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
5,053 Shahed-type attack drones;
1,316 reconnaissance drones;
50,894 other types of UAVs.
During the month, Air Force aircraft carried out 1,089 combat sorties, including:
-
over 700 missions for fighter air cover;
about 230 missions for strike operations and air support of troops.
On the night of June 1 to 2, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 40 missiles and 602 drones launched by Russian forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment