Former Irish President Advocates Climate Justice On 'Talking Foreign Affairs'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 2, 2026 1:58 am - Talking Foreign Affairs, incubated by MTI Consulting, focuses on international affairs, diplomacy, and policy. It engages young people through interviews, research, publications, and discussions with diplomats and global experts.

In an exclusive episode of Talking Foreign Affairs, Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and renowned advocate for climate justice, shares her insights on the urgent need for a people-centered approach to climate change. As the first woman elected as President of Ireland from 1990 to 1997 and the first UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Robinson has dedicated her career to addressing social injustices and environmental issues. She emphasizes the disproportionate impact of climate change on marginalized communities and highlights the importance of inclusive decision-making in global climate policy.

Robinson defines climate justice as recognizing the injustices faced by vulnerable populations, particularly in poorer countries and marginalized communities. She highlights that those least responsible for climate change-such as Indigenous peoples and small island states-are often the most affected. This inequity extends to gender issues, where women frequently bear the brunt of climate impacts due to limited access to resources and decision-making power. She calls for a more equitable distribution of responsibility and resources to address these effects.

"The injustice of different pathways to development means that industrialized countries must support developing nations in their transition to clean energy."

Robinson stresses that developed countries have a moral obligation to assist developing nations in moving away from fossil fuels. She argues that many industrialized nations built their economies on fossil fuels and must now help others achieve sustainable development without repeating these mistakes. This includes providing financial support and technology transfer to ensure access to clean energy solutions, addressing disparities essential for achieving global climate goals and promoting social equity.

"We will not get there if we just leave it to governments; we need the broadest possible coalition."

Highlighting the importance of multi-track diplomacy, Robinson asserts that tackling climate change requires collaboration beyond government action. She emphasizes the need for partnerships with civil society, youth leaders, and the private sector to drive meaningful change. Engaging diverse stakeholders, including grassroots activists and business leaders, can create collective pressure to push governments toward fulfilling their commitments. Robinson's advocacy reflects her belief that effective solutions must be informed by those directly affected by climate change.

Mary Robinson articulates a compelling vision for addressing climate justice through inclusive and equitable approaches. Her insights highlight the interconnectedness of social justice and environmental sustainability, urging global leaders to confront the existential threat posed by climate change while ensuring all voices are heard in shaping a sustainable future.

'Talking Foreign Affairs' - a start-up initiative that aims to educate and encourage young people to play an active role in foreign affairs and diplomacy, to combat global challenges.