403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indolift Introduces Product Refurbishment Program to Extend Equipment Lifecycle
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, India – June 01, 2026– Indolift, a leading manufacturer of material handling and lifting equipment, has announced the introduction of a Product Refurbishment Program aimed at extending the service life of selected lifting equipment through structured inspection, repair, component replacement, and performance verification processes.
The program is designed to evaluate eligible lifting equipment and restore operational functionality through a controlled process that may include detailed inspection, replacement of worn components, load testing, and documentation of refurbishment activities. Depending on equipment condition and service history, refurbished products may be returned to operation with improved reliability and an extended service life.
Industrial lifting equipment is frequently exposed to demanding operating environments, including manufacturing facilities, warehouses, construction projects, infrastructure works, and maintenance operations. Over time, routine wear, environmental factors, and usage conditions can affect performance and increase maintenance requirements. While replacement remains necessary in certain situations, refurbishment can offer an alternative approach where equipment integrity and safety requirements can be appropriately addressed.
According to industry experts, extending product lifecycles through maintenance and refurbishment programs can contribute to more efficient use of resources while reducing unnecessary disposal of serviceable equipment. Such practices are increasingly being incorporated into broader sustainability and asset management initiatives across industrial sectors.
The newly introduced program is expected to support customers in assessing the condition of existing equipment and determining whether refurbishment is technically feasible. Equipment submitted under the program will undergo inspection procedures intended to identify wear patterns, structural concerns, component degradation, and other factors that may influence performance.
Anil Shah, Director – Operations, at Indolift stated “Industrial equipment often operates in challenging conditions over extended periods. Through systematic inspection and refurbishment, organizations can make more informed decisions regarding maintenance, repair, and replacement while maintaining focus on operational safety and reliability,”
The program also reflects a broader industry trend toward circular economy principles, where extending the useful life of industrial assets is increasingly viewed as a practical method of reducing material consumption and minimizing waste generation. In recent years, manufacturers across multiple industrial segments have explored refurbishment, remanufacturing, and repair programs as part of long-term sustainability strategies.
Under the program, eligible equipment may be assessed for factors including load-bearing components, mechanical functionality, chain condition, hooks, assemblies, and overall structural integrity. Any refurbishment activity will be carried out based on technical evaluation and the suitability of the equipment for continued service.
The initiative is also expected to provide customers with additional visibility into equipment condition and maintenance requirements. By documenting inspection findings and refurbishment actions, organizations may be better positioned to plan maintenance schedules and monitor asset performance over time.
As industrial operations continue to prioritize productivity, safety, and environmental responsibility, lifecycle extension programs are expected to play an increasingly important role in equipment management strategies. Industry observers note that refurbishment initiatives can complement preventive maintenance practices while supporting more efficient allocation of resources.
With the launch of the Product Refurbishment Program, Indolift aims to contribute to ongoing industry discussions surrounding equipment longevity, responsible asset management, and sustainable operational practices within the material handling and lifting equipment sector.
The program is designed to evaluate eligible lifting equipment and restore operational functionality through a controlled process that may include detailed inspection, replacement of worn components, load testing, and documentation of refurbishment activities. Depending on equipment condition and service history, refurbished products may be returned to operation with improved reliability and an extended service life.
Industrial lifting equipment is frequently exposed to demanding operating environments, including manufacturing facilities, warehouses, construction projects, infrastructure works, and maintenance operations. Over time, routine wear, environmental factors, and usage conditions can affect performance and increase maintenance requirements. While replacement remains necessary in certain situations, refurbishment can offer an alternative approach where equipment integrity and safety requirements can be appropriately addressed.
According to industry experts, extending product lifecycles through maintenance and refurbishment programs can contribute to more efficient use of resources while reducing unnecessary disposal of serviceable equipment. Such practices are increasingly being incorporated into broader sustainability and asset management initiatives across industrial sectors.
The newly introduced program is expected to support customers in assessing the condition of existing equipment and determining whether refurbishment is technically feasible. Equipment submitted under the program will undergo inspection procedures intended to identify wear patterns, structural concerns, component degradation, and other factors that may influence performance.
Anil Shah, Director – Operations, at Indolift stated “Industrial equipment often operates in challenging conditions over extended periods. Through systematic inspection and refurbishment, organizations can make more informed decisions regarding maintenance, repair, and replacement while maintaining focus on operational safety and reliability,”
The program also reflects a broader industry trend toward circular economy principles, where extending the useful life of industrial assets is increasingly viewed as a practical method of reducing material consumption and minimizing waste generation. In recent years, manufacturers across multiple industrial segments have explored refurbishment, remanufacturing, and repair programs as part of long-term sustainability strategies.
Under the program, eligible equipment may be assessed for factors including load-bearing components, mechanical functionality, chain condition, hooks, assemblies, and overall structural integrity. Any refurbishment activity will be carried out based on technical evaluation and the suitability of the equipment for continued service.
The initiative is also expected to provide customers with additional visibility into equipment condition and maintenance requirements. By documenting inspection findings and refurbishment actions, organizations may be better positioned to plan maintenance schedules and monitor asset performance over time.
As industrial operations continue to prioritize productivity, safety, and environmental responsibility, lifecycle extension programs are expected to play an increasingly important role in equipment management strategies. Industry observers note that refurbishment initiatives can complement preventive maintenance practices while supporting more efficient allocation of resources.
With the launch of the Product Refurbishment Program, Indolift aims to contribute to ongoing industry discussions surrounding equipment longevity, responsible asset management, and sustainable operational practices within the material handling and lifting equipment sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment