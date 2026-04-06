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US-Israeli Attack Targets Iran's AI Hub at Elite University
(MENAFN) A joint US-Israeli airstrike has destroyed a critical data center at one of Iran's most prestigious academic institutions, Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, dealing a significant blow to the country's artificial intelligence infrastructure, Iranian state media reported Monday.
Media confirmed the strike hit the university's data center on Sunday evening, wiping out systems that powered Iran's national AI platform alongside thousands of other digital services.
Founded as a leading center of scientific excellence, Sharif University of Technology holds a revered status within Iran's academic and technological landscape.
University President Masoud Tehranchi, speaking in a video message filmed at the damaged site, condemned the assault. "Sharif University of Technology is a scientific institution dedicated to spreading knowledge and culture, and it has been damaged by the brutality of the enemies of this land," he said.
Authorities have reported no casualties from the strike.
The attack marks the latest escalation in a rapidly deteriorating regional conflict that erupted after US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. That campaign has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has since mounted retaliatory strikes deploying drones and missiles against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations — inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global markets and international aviation networks.
Media confirmed the strike hit the university's data center on Sunday evening, wiping out systems that powered Iran's national AI platform alongside thousands of other digital services.
Founded as a leading center of scientific excellence, Sharif University of Technology holds a revered status within Iran's academic and technological landscape.
University President Masoud Tehranchi, speaking in a video message filmed at the damaged site, condemned the assault. "Sharif University of Technology is a scientific institution dedicated to spreading knowledge and culture, and it has been damaged by the brutality of the enemies of this land," he said.
Authorities have reported no casualties from the strike.
The attack marks the latest escalation in a rapidly deteriorating regional conflict that erupted after US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. That campaign has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has since mounted retaliatory strikes deploying drones and missiles against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations — inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global markets and international aviation networks.
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