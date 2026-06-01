Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Financing

Advanced Blockchain AG secures loan to finance its operations

01.06.2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG secures loan to finance its operations

Berlin, 1 June 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading investor and innovation partner in the blockchain sector, announces the completion of a financing round via a shareholder loan. The six-figure sum received will be used for operational development as part of the“ABAG 2.0” strategic realignment and is intended, in particular, to enable the reactivation and targeted further development of FinPro. The focus is on establishing an operational unit in Germany with a focus on future-oriented technology fields, in particular artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

As part of this reorientation, it is planned to equip the FinPro as an operational platform with selected assets. These include investments in the fields of AI and robotics, ABX Analytics, and new tokenisation projects. Incredulous Labs is to focus exclusively on the token business in future and continue to function as a token platform within the group structure.

Several new tokenisation projects are currently in the pipeline. One of these projects is already at an advanced stage and has successfully completed both the feasibility phase and the proof-of-concept.

Furthermore, Mathias Roch will leave the Supervisory Board in the foreseeable future in order to assume increasing operational responsibility within the Group's companies.

Maik Laske, CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG, explains:“With the new funding, we are accelerating the operational implementation of ABAG 2.0. The reactivation of the FinPro with a focus on AI and robotics, as well as new innovative token projects, is a key building block in establishing a more balanced, sustainable corporate structure. This will allow us to operate with greater independence from the fluctuations of the crypto market, and will not only strengthen our business model but also unlock clear value-enhancement potential for our shareholders.”

By using the shareholder loan to finance expansion, ABAG is strengthening its financial foundation to consistently drive forward the operational implementation of ABAG 2.0 and position the Group in the medium term to be broader, more robust and less dependent on the crypto market.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Düsseldorf Primary Market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is an investor and innovation partner in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to shaping the future of Web 3.0 and driving innovation across various ecosystems and markets within the sector.

Further information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments can be found at

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