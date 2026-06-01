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Drones Turn Barren Hills Into Forests In China's Gansu Climate Tech In Action World


2026-06-01 04:00:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Watch how drones are transforming desolate hills in Northwest China's Gansu into lush green slopes! This innovative reforestation technology is fighting climate change one flight at a time. Nature restoration powered by modern tech.

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AsiaNet News

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