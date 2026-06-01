Drones Turn Barren Hills Into Forests In China's Gansu Climate Tech In Action World

Watch how drones are transforming desolate hills in Northwest China's Gansu into lush green slopes! This innovative reforestation technology is fighting climate change one flight at a time. Nature restoration powered by modern tech.

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