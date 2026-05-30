BJP, EC Removing Voters In States With Anti-BJP Sentiment, Alleges CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja on Saturday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government and the Election Commission, accusing them of systematically deleting voters in states showing anti-incumbency sentiments. Speaking to ANI on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the CPI leader claimed that targeted deletions are taking place in specific regions to alter the democratic mandate.

"Voters have been removed in states such as Bihar and West Bengal. Wherever there is anti-BJP sentiment, the BJP and the Election Commission are attempting to remove voters from the electoral rolls," Annie Raja alleged. Notably, the allegations come in the wake of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) announcement on May 14 to conduct Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, an exercise covering over 36 crore electors planned in coordination with the Census house-listing process.

CPI Leader Questions Centre on National Security, Immigration

Turning her attention to national security, the CPI National Secretary also slammed the central leadership over its rhetoric regarding illegal immigration, stating that cross-border infiltration directly points to a security lapse by the top brass. "BJP leaders frequently claim that people from Bangladesh are entering India. How can such infiltration happen when border security is under the responsibility of the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Defence Minister?" she questioned.

Raja emphasised that the ruling party cannot escape accountability while holding the reins of national defence. "If illegal entry is taking place, it reflects a failure of the Central Government to secure the country's borders," she added.

West Bengal Govt Issues Directive on Holding Centres

Her remarks come after the West Bengal government directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation. The directive, issued on May 23, instructs authorities to act as per the MHA framework on deportation and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas found residing illegally in India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)