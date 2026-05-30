Aqaba To Welcome 13 Cruise Ships Before Year-End - ASEZA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Thirteen cruise ships are expected to arrive in Aqaba before the end of the year, starting next September, from various countries, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Director of Tourism Salam Maliki said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the first day of Eid Al Adha, the cruise ship“AROYA” docked in Aqaba carrying around 3,371 tourists, in a development that reflects the growing cruise tourism movement to the Kingdom and reinforces Aqaba's position as a key Red Sea cruise destination.

ASEZA Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs Thabet Nabulsi said the arrival of the vessel reflects Aqaba's growing presence on the regional cruise tourism map and confirms the city's readiness to receive large cruise ships and provide integrated services to visitors.

He added that the ship carried around 3,371 tourists, the majority of whom were Saudi nationals, in addition to about 1,049 crew members.

Reception procedures were coordinated with maritime agent Qaawar Shipping and tourism agent Travco, as part of an integrated operational plan to ensure smooth movement of visitors within the city and tourist sites.

Nabulsi said the visitors' programme includes trips to Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba's beaches, in addition to local tours showcasing the city's tourism and heritage assets, enhancing the visitor experience and maximising tourism and economic impact.

He added that the continued arrival of cruise ships to Aqaba is a positive indicator of the recovery and growth of the cruise tourism sector, and further strengthens the role of the Aqaba cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed, within the strategic partnership between the Aqaba Development Company and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, supporting Aqaba's position as a key maritime gateway for tourism in Jordan and the Red Sea region.